Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun docuseries: Release date, where to watch, and more

Anyone who has been keeping tabs on the activities of artists in the American music industry these past few years will likely be aware of Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's public feud. Now, it is being made the subject of a docuseries for Discovery Plus UK. The series, titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, is set to premiere its first episode on June 21, 2024, at 3 am ET and 12 am PT on Max.

It all started in 2019 when Taylor Swift decided to cut ties with Big Machine Records, the record label that produced six of her albums. The same year, Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Records as well as the rights to Taylor Swift's master albums.

Quite naturally, this did not sit well with Swift, who took to Tumblr to explain her situation and claimed, through a series of posts and subsequent interviews, that rights to her master records were not properly sought. She also claimed that Braun's company was unwilling to negotiate with Swift concerning the rights to her records.

Trending

Braun, on the other hand, claimed that Swift dismissed his company's efforts to negotiate with her on the matter. He also blamed Swift for instigating her fans before entering into proper discussions with Braun's company.

Release schedule for Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun controversy-centric docuseries for different platforms

Expand Tweet

As previously mentioned, a new docuseries chronicling the public feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is scheduled to be released on Discovery Plus UK on June 21, 2024. People residing in the US can also catch the premiere episode of the series on the same day on HBO Max.

Since Max is available in several regions across Europe, the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, here is a table denoting the area-wise release dates and timings of the series based on their zonal locations.

TIMEZONE DATE TIME Eastern Time Friday, June 21, 2024 3:00 AM Pacific Time Friday, June 21, 2024 12:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time Friday, June 21, 2024 10:00 AM Central European Summer Time

Friday, June 21, 2024 9:00 AM Argentina Time Friday, June 21, 2024 4:00 AM Central Time Friday, June 21, 2024 1:00 AM Venezuelan Standard Time Friday, June 21, 2024 3:00 AM Atlantic Standard Time Friday, June 21, 2024 3:00 AM Samoa Standard Time Thursday, June 20, 2024 8:00 PM

How to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood outside of the UK?

Fans will be able to witness Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud in the new docuseries(Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, besides Discovery Plus UK, you can also watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood on HBO Max. However, if you are one of the unlucky ones without access to any of the streaming platforms due to your geographical location, then VPNs are the way to go.

With the usage of a reliable Virtual Private Network such as Nord VPN or Express VPN, you should be able to watch episodes of the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun controversy-related series on Max without any hindrance.

About Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift publicly feuded over master record rights(Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will shed light on the public feud between singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and record label owner Scooter Braun. It will delve into the details of the controversy by highlighting the positions maintained and repercussions faced by both parties.

On a much deeper level, the docuseries will examine the disparities in treatment between the two based on their gender and mass appeal. It will also explore the intricate details of the feud by including the opinions and accounts of legal experts, journalists, and people close to Swift and Braun.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's public feud went on for months before Swift decided to rerecord her albums under her name. The first album she released as part of the rebranding was Fearless, which she released under the name Fearless (Taylor's Version).