"That is The White Lotus diet"- When Walton Goggins shared his experience about filming in Thailand for six months

Actor Walton Goggins, who recently starred in The White Lotus season 3, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on August 13, 2024. The actor was on the show to promote his post-apocalyptic drama series Fallout, which was released on April 10, 2024.

During his appearance on Stephen Colbert's show, the 53-year-old actor said that he had been filming HBO's anthology series in Thailand for the past six months. He said that he had returned to the US a week before the appearance.

Before he headed to the interview Walter Goggins had to strip down for a backstage fitting with the show's staff, which was photographed. During the interview, Colbert showed the photo and complimented the actor on his physique.

"That is The White Lotus diet, is what that is," Goggins jokingly told Colbert.

Walton Goggins was widely praised for his role in Fallout

Fallout season 1 released its eight episodes on April 10, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. A week after its release, the show was renewed for a second season on the streaming platform.

The sci-fi Western drama series is created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It is inspired by the role-playing video game franchise of the same name, created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky in 1997.

It takes place on an alternate Earth where the world has turned into a nuclear wasteland after the Great War of 2077 between the nuclear powers, China and the US.

Walton Goggins plays Cooper Howard/the Ghoul, a former Hollywood actor who mutated into a ghoul after the Great War. He survives by working as a gunslinger and bounty hunter. His co-stars in the series include Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Moisés Arias, among others.

Walton Goggins was nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, which Hiroyuki Sanada won for Shōgun.

Walton Goggins' appearance in The White Lotus season 3

Walton Goggins recently starred as Rick Hatchett in HBO's anthology series, The White Lotus season 3. The show's third chapter began on February 16, 2025, and is set to air its finale episode on April 6, 2025. It is created, written, and directed by Mike White and produced by John M. Valerio, Todd Brown, Justin Ritson, and Regina Heyman.

The series is set in Thailand's White Lotus hotel and follows the newly-arrived guests over the course of their weeklong stay. Goggins's character, Rick, arrives at the hotel to confront its owner, Jim Hollinger, who is responsible for killing his father decades ago.

To avenge his father's death, Rick travels to Bangkok to meet Jim and almost shoots him. However, he changes his mind at the last minute and walks away, choosing inner peace in the end.

The series boasts an ensemble cast comprising Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Lalisa Manobal, and Carrie Coon. It also stars Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lek Patravadi, Natasha Rothwell, Jon Gries, Leslie Bibb. The cast of White Lotus season 3 also includes Scott Glenn, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Sam Rockwell.

The series has received universal acclaim and scored a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on reviews by 142 critics. The Washington Post singled out Goggins' "subdued performance" in its review, calling it "fascinating to watch."

Viewers can watch all episodes of The White Lotus on Max and Fallout on Prime Video exclusively.

