The Acolyte episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiered on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and they took fans to the Hugh Republic era of Star Wars. The episodes focused on a Jedi master leading an investigation into the murders of several Jedis by a mysterious dark force. As the master is investigating, a sinister being is seen rising in the background.

The Acolyte's premiere heavily focused on setting up what's next to come for the show. The episodes focused on Mae being the killer and Jedi Master Sol investigating her reasoning for killing the Jedi. The two episodes made an impression on many, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

The Acolyte episode 3 will premiere on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 6 pm PT on Disney+. Fans can watch it if they have a subscription to the streaming platform.

The Acolyte episode 3 release date and time explored

The Acolyte episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and will be released at 6 pm PT, the same time as the first two episodes last week. However, times for different regions may vary based on the time zones. This table will look at the time when the episode will be released in each region.

Date Time Zone Tuesday, June 11, 2024 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 11 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch The Acolyte episode 3?

When it releases on Tuesday at 6 pm PT, fans can watch episode 3 of the show on Disney+. However, they will need a valid Disney+ subscription. The first two episodes of the series are currently streaming on Disney+.

The show is set to have eight episodes, with new episodes dropping each Tuesday.

What to expect from The Acolyte episode 3?

The first two episodes of the show focused on a Jedi Master being mysteriously murdered by an assassin known as Mae. It is revealed that Mae also has a twin sister, Osha, who used to be a former Jedi padawan. However, Osha is arrested for the murder instead of Mae, as it is believed that the latter is dead. Osha's previous master, Sol, however, believes that Osha is innocent and launches an investigation into the murders.

When Mae is discovered to be alive as the murderer, it is also revealed that she has a master who is trained in the dark side of the force. Fans also learned that Mae was murdering the Jedi because of something they did to her in the past. The first two episodes end with her escaping the Jedi and traveling to another planet so that she can murder another Jedi master to fulfill her mission.

In episode 3, fans can expect Mae to carry on with her mission to satisfy her Sith Lord as she aims to kill Jedi Master Kelnacca. They can also expect to see Mae and Osha's backstory, including how they came into the sights of the Jedi.

What is The Acolyte about?

The show is a Star Wars series that is set 100 years before Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace. It takes fans to the High Republic Era where the Jedi operate peacefully. However, as the darkness rises, the peace is interrupted after the Jedi turn up dead.

The official synopsis, according to Disney, reads:

"In Lucasfilm's “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, and more, the series streams exclusively on Disney+.

Fans can watch episode 3 of the show when it is released on Dinsey+ on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 6 pm PT.