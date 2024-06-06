The Acolyte episode 3: Major spoilers to expect ahead 

With the debut of The Acolyte, Lucasfilm brought us to a new era of Star Wars. Taking us a generation before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, it takes us to the High Republic Era, where the Jedi are mysteriously being murdered as a mysterious and dark force rises in the background.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte, which premiered on June 4, 2024, on Disney+, introduced us to Mae, the Jedi killer and an acolyte who is exacting revenge on four other Jedis for something they had done to her in the past. She also has what appears to be a Sith master guiding her, and a twin sister named Osha, who believes that she died in a fire when she was young.

Trending

With the Jedi now also having their eyes set on Mae and her already targeting another Jedi, it certainly looks like some explosive things are set to take place in episode 3 of The Acolyte.

The Acolyte episode 3 likely feature Mae trying to assassinate another Jedi

Jedi Master Kelnacca in The Acolyte (Image via Star Wars)

The end of episode 2 saw Mae being ambushed by Jedi Master Sol and his group, and also reuniting with her twin sister, Osha, but successfully escaping them and meeting up with Qimir. Here we learn that she has set the jungle of Khofar as her next destination, as the Wookie Jedi Master Kelnacca lives there and is the third Jedi on her list that she needs to execute.

With the first episode featuring her murdering Jedi Master Indara and the second one seeing her poison Jedi Master Torbin, we can expect the trend to continue of her picking off Jedi that are on her list. Not to mention, Sol is the final Jedi that she has to kill as well to satisfy her master and complete her mission.

Will she be successful in doing so? It remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like Mae won't be stopping for anyone.

More about Mae and Osha's past

Alongside that, we are also likely to learn more about Mae and Osha's past. All we know so far is that Mae was responsible for the death of her family, and when Jedi intervened in a situation, she was presumed to be dead and they were only able to save Osha. Other than that, the show hasn't revealed much about what led to her hatred of Jedi and what unfinished business they have left.

We also know that Osha was once a Jedi Padawan after being saved by Sol, but what led her to leave that space is a question that should be further revealed. Not to mention, how did Mae survive whatever incident took place and come in touch with a possible Sith lord?

More about the mysterious Sith's identity

Expand Tweet

One thing is for certain, with Sol knowing that Mae is now operating under a master, the Jedi will be extra cautious going forward. But who is this master? With him concealing his identity with a mask, it is a question that begs to be answered.

He carries a red lightsaber with him and with Mae being his acolyte, we can hope for The Acolyte episode 3 to shine a light on what her master's ultimate goal is.

We can expect all these spoilers to be further developed when The Acolyte returns for another episode next Tuesday, June 11, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.