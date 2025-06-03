The Better Sister: Who killed Jake? Character fate explained

With an impressive 7 out of 10 rating on IMDb as of this writing, Prime Video's thriller series, The Better Sister, has got audiences in a chokehold. Although wanting a second season of the show might be a far stretch given the series has been promoted as a limited one, the audience is still willing to take their chances.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

This is especially after The Better Sister ended on a sort of cliffhanger about the fate of one of the show's crucial characters. For those who are yet to see it, Jake Rodriguez, played by actor Gabriel Sloyer, was killed towards the end of the show. But those behind his death were not revealed.

The show, however, makes some subtle implications that suggest he was taken out by the Gentry Group. The finding would not be too astonishing, as Jake made it very clear that if the Gentry Group learned of his involvement with the FBI, they would kill him.

The Gentry Group possibly killed Jake in The Better Sister

Jake Rodriguez is the man Chloe Taylor (Jessica Biel) was having an affair with in The Better Sister. He is Adam's business partner at his law firm and also his neighbor.

Adam was associated with the business dealings of the shady Gentry Group, run by Bill Braddock. While working with them, Adam wanted to bring to light the malpractices within the company and, for the same reason, was collaborating with the FBI. Jake was also being pressured by the authorities to divulge information about the Gentry Group. Chloe, too, was trying her best to take down the Gentry Group in her own way.

However, things took a turn for the trio trying to expose the group when Adam died. While Adam's death, which occupies a substantial part of the show's plot, was caused by Nicky, a revelation that is made towards the end of the show, Jake's death is unattributed. His body was simply shown to be washed up on a beach.

However, as previously mentioned, he was most likely killed by the Gentry Group. He also had other people whom he needed to be fearful of due to his association with them. But being killed by the powerful people of the company he was working against and informing the FBI about bringing them down makes the most sense.

About the show

The Better Sister on Prime Video is adapted from writer Alafair Burke's 2019 novel of the same name and explores the lives of two estranged sisters who are brought back by fate. The show is created by Olivia Milch, with episodes being directed by Craig Gillespie, Leslie Hope, Azazel Jacobs, Dawn Wilkinson, and Stephanie Laing.

The official synopsis for The Better Sister by Amazon MGM Studios encompasses the show's primary plot points while leaving room for the audience to explore the rest when they watch. Highlighting how it explores the "terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together," the synopsis reads:

"....Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean."

It continues by mentioning:

"When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death."

All episodes of The Better Sister are currently streaming on Prime Video.

