The Better Sister: Full list of cast and characters explored 

The Better Sister is Prime Video's latest gripping drama that pairs the thrill of a murder mystery with the chaos of a complicated family history. Based on Alafair Burke's best-selling thriller novel of the same name, the eight-part series, which premiered on May 29, 2025, follows the aftermath of a husband and father's murder that rocks the life of his family.

In The Better Sister, lawyer Adam (Corey Stoll) is murdered, leaving behind his partner Chloe (Jessica Biel) and their son Ethan (Maxwell Ace Donovan). Before his death, the three of them were the picture of a happy marriage and family life.

However, after the murder, tabloids have a field day with the revelation that Adam is married to Chloe's sister, Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), who is also Ethan's biological mother. Even worse, Ethan becomes the prime suspect for his dad's murder. Besides the gripping premise, the show boasts performances from some of the household names in the business.

Main cast and characters in The Better Sister

Jessica Biel as Chloe Taylor

Jessica Biel plays Chloe (Image via Prime Video)

The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel as one-half of the "sister wives," Chloe Taylor. She's The Real Thing magazine's award-winning editor-in-chief, who finds her partner, Adam, in a pool of his own blood in their Hampton house one night, the event that would turn her life upside down throughout the series.

The series is not Biel's first stint in mystery thriller dramas, having previously starred in the movie A Kind of Murder and the TV shows Limetown and Candy. She also starred in the cop drama crime mystery series The Sinner, where she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky MacIntosh

Elizabeth Banks plays Nicky (Image via Prime Video)

Primetime Emmy-nominated actress and director Elizabeth Banks stars in The Better Sister as Chloe's estranged sister, Nicky. Unlike Chloe, she doesn't have her life put together. The murder in the series revealed that she was Adam's wife and Ethan's biological mother, but was exiled from the family because of substance abuse.

Banks is best remembered for playing the fashionable Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games movies. She also directed Pitch Perfect 2, 2019's Charlie's Angels, and Cocaine Bear.

Corey Stoll as Adam McIntosh

Corey Stoll plays Adam (Image via Prime Video)

Actor Corey Stoll plays Adam McIntosh in The Better Sister. His screen time in the present-day timeline of the series is limited as he is murdered early in episode 1, but his character looms large throughout the show. He also appears in flashbacks throughout the show as the investigation of his death continues.

Stoll starred in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On TV, some of his credits include Billions, Transatlantic, The Strain, House of Cards, and Law & Order: LA.

Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy "Nan" Guidry

Kim Dickens plays Detective Nan (Image via Prime Video)

American actress Kim Dickens joins the main cast of Prime Video's The Better Sister as Detective Nancy Guidry. She's the police detective helming Adam's murder case. She's a no-nonsense detective who doesn't mince words and has suspected Chloe and Ethan early in the series.

Like her character in the series, Dickens previously played a detective in 2014's Gone Girl. She also starred in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Footloose, The Blind Side, and The Good Nurse. On TV, she worked on Fear the Walking Dead, House of Cards, Lost, and Deadwood.

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan McIntosh

Maxwell Acee Donovan plays Ethan (Image via Prime Video)

Young actor Maxwell Acee Donovan stars in The Better Sister as Ethan McIntosh, Nicky and Ethan's biological son. However, after Nicky goes out of the picture, he lives with his father and aunt, Chloe. He's a high-schooler and becomes the first suspect in his father's murder trial.

Donovan is known for his roles in TV shows The Thundermans, That '90s Show, and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. He also starred in several movies, including Good Kids and Ward Dogs.

Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen

Bobby Naderi plays Detective Matt (Image via Prime Video)

Iranian actor Bobby Naderi joins The Better Sister as Detective Matt Bowen, the other detective working on Adam's case. He works as Detective Nan's partner in the case, but unlike Nan, he's the quiet one and the slightly reserved one in their duo.

Naderi worked in Dickens in Fear the Walking Dead and also starred in numerous movies, including How I Got There and The Beekeeper. He has several other credits on TV, such as Black Summer, Scandal, and Prison Break.

Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders

Gloria Reuben plays Michelle (Image via Prime Video)

Primetime Emmy-nominated singer and actress Gloria Reuben rounds up the main cast of The Better Sister as Michelle Sanders. She's a well-respected lawyer whom Chloe calls to represent Ethan after he became the prime suspect in Adam's murder.

Reuben was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in two consecutive years for playing Jeanie Boulez in ER. She has several other TV credits, like Blindspot, Mr. Robot, City on a Hill, and The Equalizer.

The Better Sister's supporting cast and characters

Besides the main cast members mentioned above, here are the rest of the supporting and recurring cast members in The Better Sister, along with the characters they play in the series.

Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, one of the lawyers at Adam's high-powered firm

Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, one of Chloe's high-society friends

Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster, Chloe's boss and mentor in the publishing world

Michael J. Harbey as Doorman Arty, the doorman at Chloe's luxury apartment building in New York

Janel Moloney as Sheila

Frederick Weller as Hank

John Finn as Clark

Paul Sparks as Ken

Frank Pando as Edward Olivero

Katie Kreisler as Andrew Dunham

Revon Yousif as Bryce

Gigi Grace as young Nicky

Aislin Echo Wood as young Chloe

Austin Smith as Dom Willis

Keone Young as Jerry McCabe

Hale Lytle as Kevin Dunham

Charles Hsu as Office Han

Giullian Yao Gioiello as James

Sheilagh Weymouth as Judge Miriam Edelman

Johnnie Mae as Bailiff

More cast members appear in minor, episodic roles to help round up the show's story arc.

Catch The Better Sister streaming on Prime Video.

