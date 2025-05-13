Who is Frank Hildebrand? TWD Dead City season 2 episode 2 end credits homage explained

TWD Dead City season 2 episode 2, titled Another Sh**ty Lesson, aired on May 11, 2025. As shown in the end credits, the episode was dedicated to the memory of Frank Hildebrand, who worked as the producer and production manager of Fear The Walking Dead, the companion series to The Walking Dead.

TWD Dead City season 2 episode 2 end credits homage (Image via Netflix)

TWD Dead City season 2 premiered on May 4, 2025, on AMC and is slated to end its eight-episode run on June 22, 2025. Eli Jorné serves as the creator and showrunner of the zombie post-apocalyptic series. It is the first sequel to The Walking Dead, which aired between 2010 to 2022.

The series centers on the story of Maggie Greene and Negan, played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan respectively. It's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

Everything to know about Frank Hildebrand's dedication in TWD Dead City season 2

According to Deadline's report from February 8, 2025, Frank Hildebrand had passed away on November 21, 2024, at the age of 73. His family stated through their representative that Frank had died from a brief illness less than two weeks before his 74th birthday. He is survived by his wife Olivier Hildebrand and his daughters Natacha and Briana Hildebrand, from his ex-wife Penny Karlin.

Frank was born and raised in Zurich, Switzerland, and moved to Hollywood in the 1980s. He started his career as an associate producer on the 1981 horror film, Savage Harvest. Frank also executive produced films like Into the Wild, The Runaways, The Hills Have Eyes, The Sleeping Dictionary, to name a few.

As a production manager, his projects included The Tree of Life, Fair Game, Freeway, and Triumph of the Spirit, among others. He worked as a producer and production manager for Fear the Walking Dead for 98 episodes between 2016 and 2023.

Additionally, he also appeared in the series in an uncredited role as Lawton Ranger in the show's season 6 and as Hildy in three episodes from season 8. Although he was not directly involved in the making of TWD Dead City season 2, the show's second episode was dedicated to his memory.

What happened in TWD Dead City season 2 episode 2?

The New Babylon makes its way to Manhattan on a ferry in TWD Dead City season 2 episode 2. Hershel joins his mother on the dangerous mission, against her wishes. The Croat and the Dama are already aware of New Babylon's arrival and prepare to attack the ferry, which Maggie tries to warn her superiors about. However, she is ignored and locked up, along with Hershel, following a confrontation with Narvaez.

After crossing the Hudson River, the ferry is bombarded with mine explosions and walker bombs, leading to the deaths of Charlie Byrd and Governor Houseman. Negan, who leads the attack on New Babylon, allows Maggie and Hershel to escape in a small boat, unaware that the Croat is watching him from a distance.

After destroying the ferry, the Burazi capture New Babylon's historian, Benjamin Pierce. The Dama punishes Negan's act of kindness by killing his new friend, Victor. Elsewhere, Maggie figures out that Hershel was the one to alert the Croat of their arrival. At the end of the episode, she leads her small group of survivors into Central Park for cover.

Watch the latest episodes of TWD Dead City season 2 exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

