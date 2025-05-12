The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Is [spoiler] alive?

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 premiered on May 11, 2025, on AMC+. The episode, titled Another Sh*tty Lesson, answers the lingering question of whether Victor survives.

Maggie's uneasy relationship with the New Babylon Federation continues in this episode. She tries to lead them through the dangerous waters of Manhattan while her son Hershel follows her into the chaos.

On the other hand, Negan has to deal with the terrible results of his actions with the Croat and the Dama. The episode shows how important loyalty and survival are, as well as the moral problems the characters have to solve.

The plot gets more complicated as the New Babylon Federation tries to take Manhattan from the Croat. Maggie is caught between groups and goals that are at odds with each other.

Gradually, as the episode builds to a climax, shocking turns happen, and Victor’s death leaves the viewers shocked. At the same time, Maggie's son Hershel follows her into the chaos, letting the Croat know they are there. This sets off a chain of explosive confrontations that have terrible results for the survivors of New Babylon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 ending explained

A still from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 (Image via AMC+)

At the end of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2, there is a big explosion as the Croat is going after the New Babylon Federation's ferry and sending out walkers that are full of methane that will explode. A lot of damage is done to the ferry, so Maggie, Hershel, and the others have to find a way to get away from everything.

Ginny frees Maggie and Hershel, but it costs a lot to destroy the ship. Governor Byrd, one of the leaders of New Babylon, is killed by the blast.

Negan stands far away and watches the fireworks. He hesitates for a moment when he sees Hershel trying to get off the ferry. This hesitation gets the Croat's attention, and he tells the Dama right away. When Negan gives in to his weakness, it sets off a chain of bad things that hurts his only friend, Victor.

Victor's fate concludes in death

A still from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 (Image via AMC+)

In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2, Victor, who has become close to Negan, plays the violin for him in a moment of friendship. The Dama, on the other hand, sees an opportunity to trick and punish Negan and tells Victor to perform for them.

While Victor plays Bach, the Dama compliments his music and then quickly turns against him. She cuts Victor's throat in a shocking act of violence, making Negan witness the horrible murder.

Negan can't believe that his only friend is gone in an instant. This event makes the Dama and the Croat look very cruel, and it also serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous the characters' world is. One of Negan's flaws is that he doesn't want to order the attack on the ferry right away. The Dama takes advantage of this by using Victor's death to further control Negan.

Maggie's growing suspicion and Hershel's role

A still from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 (Image via AMC+)

In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2, as the survivors make their way to land after the ferry sinks, Maggie grows increasingly suspicious of her son, Hershel.

She sees him using a blue rag to help heal wounded survivors. It's the same rag she saw in the fire earlier, which she thought was a smoke signal to let the Croat know they were there. This new information makes me wonder what part Hershel played in the events that destroyed the ferry.

Maggie is left to wonder if her son was really the one who signaled the Croat. She doesn't know whom to trust at the end of the episode, which makes things difficult.

Maggie's growing mistrust of Hershel shows how complicated things are in the New Babylon Federation. While she is trying to stay alive, she is faced with the thought that her son may have been more involved in the conflict than she thought. This creates tension and doubt for the rest of the story.

The Dama's power play in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2

A still from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 (Image via AMC+)

Back at the Croat's church, the Dama keeps making it clear that she is in charge. She asks Negan why he isn't acting right away and forces him to face what he did in the past. The Dama shows how manipulative she is by using Victor's death to keep Negan under her control and emotionally break him down.

Her cold and calculated behavior shows her ruthlessness and how well she can take advantage of other people's weaknesses. Negan tries to explain what he did, but the Dama isn't moved. She uses Victor's death to get a better handle on things.

What happens between the Dama, Negan, and the Croat is likely to be pivotal to how The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 2 ends. Negan is still struggling with the repercussions of his choice as the episode ends. His inner conflict is getting worse as he faces the results of his actions.

The Fallout in the New Babylon Federation

A still from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 (Image via AMC+)

As The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 progresses, the question of trust rises for Maggie and the other survivors as they run into the city. Maggie has doubts about Hershel, and the Croat's forces are still a threat, which makes their survival even less certain.

The New Babylon Federation is falling apart, and Maggie, who is in charge of the Federation, and her own son are getting angrier with each other.

As the survivors make their way through the ruins of New York City, they have to deal with both outside threats and problems within their own groups that could break them apart.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 leaves viewers with more questions than answers, particularly regarding Hershel’s motivations and the ongoing power struggle within the Federation.

This episode skillfully mixes action, suspense, and emotional depth, leaving viewers eager to see how the characters handle the challenges ahead.

In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2, Victor dies, Maggie has doubts, and Negan is having a hard time inside. This sets the stage for an even more intense and unpredictable journey ahead. It's more important than ever to think about loyalty, trust, and survival, and the story will continue to be shaped by what each character does.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 is available to stream on AMC+.

