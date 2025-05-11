What time will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 be released on AMC+? Release timings for all regions

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 will air on AMC and be available to stream on AMC+ on May 11, 2025. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the new episode, which continues Maggie and Negan's journey after the end of the world.

The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place in the ruins of Manhattan and shows Maggie and Negan's complicated relationship as they deal with power struggles and the problems that come with living in a broken world.

The series shows how they change as people, how dangerous the environment is, and how their relationships change as they face new threats. As they fight both outside enemies and internal battles, the season continues to show how hard it is to stay alive in a world full of zombies.

Maggie and Negan are back in the crazy city in the season premiere. Maggie is caught up in the plans of the New Babylon Federation, and Negan is dealing with threats against his family. As new alliances are made and the stakes rise, the story gets more complicated. The second episode looks like it will continue these plots, adding new twists and continuing character arcs.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 releases on May 11, 2025

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 will premiere on May 11, 2025, on AMC and will be available on AMC+ at the same time. Titled Another Shitty Lesson, the episode continues the story's intense drama and character development. Here's a breakdown of the release times for different regions:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 11, 2025, Sunday 6:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) May 11, 2025, Sunday 9:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 10:00 pm BRT UK (BST) May 12, 2025, Monday 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) May 12, 2025, Monday 3:00 am CET India (IST) May 12, 2025, Monday 6:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) May 12, 2025, Monday 3:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) May 12, 2025, Monday 9:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) May 12, 2025, Monday 11:30 am ACDT New Zealand (NZST) May 12, 2025, Monday 1:00 pm NZST

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2?

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 will air on AMC and stream on AMC+. Paramount+ also offers streaming options, with episodes releasing at 9:00 pm ET.

To watch the episode on-demand, a subscription to AMC+ is required, offering two plans: the ad-supported plan at $6.99 per month and the ad-free plan at $9.99 per month.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 1 recap

There has been a power struggle between Maggie and Negan in the empty city of Manhattan since The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 1.

Maggie had to deal with the effects of choices she made in the past in this episode, as she was sent by the New Babylon Federation to find new soldiers. Meanwhile, Negan had to deal with new threats to his family, and it was clear that he would return to being a cruel leader.

Maggie was still having problems with herself because she decided to leave her son, Hershel, behind to protect her community while she went on the mission. As she fought against walkers, her leadership skills were put to the test. She proved her worth to the Federation, but it hurt her emotionally.

It was at this time that The Croat pushed Negan into a corner and threatened his family. Negan took back his dangerous persona when he was given a new version of his famous bat Lucille. This showed that his violent past was never too far away.

The episode also introduced The Dama, a manipulative character who had power over both Maggie and Negan and added to the tension and mystery.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2?

Another Shitty Lesson, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2, will show more changes in Maggie and Negan's complicated relationship. Maggie's ability to lead is still being tested, and this episode will show how hard it is for her as she deals with more problems from outside sources and her son's growing disobedience.

Maggie's lessons will not stop Hershel from becoming more independent, which will be a major theme of this episode and lead to more emotional and family conflict.

At the same time, Negan's rise to power will continue as he faces new enemies, such as The Croat, and struggles with his darker urges. As the episode goes on, viewers can expect more action, more intense drama, and more looks at how the characters' relationships are changing.

It will also be clear that the Dama is very good at manipulating people. This will affect Maggie and Negan's choices as they are caught in a web of power struggles and tough decisions. This episode looks like it will raise the stakes and have more intense character growth and tension moments.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premieres on AMC+.

