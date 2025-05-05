The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 ending explained: Does Negan reclaim his ruthless past?

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 premiered on AMC+ on Sunday, May 4, 2025, bringing fans back to Manhattan's familiar yet eerie streets. Things have changed drastically for both Maggie and Negan. Maggie must confront the consequences of her past actions in the season 2 premiere, titled Power Equals Power, which adds a new level of urgency and tension.

Ad

At the beginning of the episode, the world remains fractured, with factions fighting over control. The cliffhanger at the end of the last season showed Maggie reluctantly leaving Negan behind to protect her son. In the season 2 premiere, this complicated relationship resurfaces, but this time, both characters grapple with very different issues. Maggie is embroiled in a plan by the New Babylon Federation to recruit people, while Negan confronts new threats to his family.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1. Reader’s discretion is advised.

As the episode progresses, Maggie must navigate new alliances and the settlement's fierce power struggles. At the same time, Negan's return to his former harsh leadership style becomes more evident. The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 showcases the dynamics of the post-apocalyptic world, where the balance of power is constantly in flux.

Negan reclaims his ruthless past in The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1, driven by the need to protect his family, ultimately embracing his old brutal leadership style.

Ad

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 ending shows the return of Negan’s ruthless leadership

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 (Image via AMC+)

In The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1, Negan reverts to the cruel man he once was. This is a big event that changes the season's trajectory. Initially, Negan is depicted as a broken man who is locked up and doesn't seem like the dangerous leader he used to be.

Ad

However, when The Croat shows up and gives Negan a new version of Lucille, his infamous bat, it signals the beginning of his transformation back into his former, ruthless self. The bat, now more formidable than ever, symbolizes Negan's shift from a prisoner to a dangerous force again. Although Negan is reluctant to take charge at first, he is compelled to do so when The Croat threatens his wife and child’s safety.

Ad

When The Croat claims that The Dama is in charge of his family and that their safety relies on Negan's help, the emotional stakes for him rise dramatically. This threat forces Negan to seize the bat, which he then uses to demonstrate his power. As he confronts the leaders of Manhattan's factions, it marks a turning point in his ascent to dominance.

Initially, he attempts to remain calm and warns them about the Federation's intentions. Negan seeks a diplomatic solution, but when Christos, the leader of one of the factions, declines to work with him, he resorts to violence. He presses Lucille against Christos' head, which sets off the weapon and sends out sharp objects.

Ad

Maggie’s struggle with leadership and family

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 (Image via AMC+)

Maggie's story arc in The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 revolves around her struggle to balance her responsibilities as a leader with her desire to keep her son Hershel safe.

Ad

At the beginning of the episode, Maggie faces a significant decision: whether to stay behind to protect her people or go on the New Babylon Federation's mission to New York, risking her own life. She finds herself in a difficult position when the Federation arrives at her settlement seeking new soldiers.

After discussing the situation with Perlie Armstrong, she agrees to participate in the mission, provided that no one else from her community has to go. Maggie's negotiation skills show how good a leader she is because she ensures that no one is coerced into joining the army against their will.

Ad

After that, Maggie is put to the test when she has to fight a bunch of walkers to demonstrate her value to the Federation. This test is not only physical but also emotional, as she must fight alongside Ginny, a young person from her community who volunteers despite Maggie's reluctance. The two women succeed in defeating the walkers, showcasing their strength and intelligence.

Read more: The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2— Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Ad

Maggie's brave defense against the walkers earns her the respect of the Federation's top leaders, but it is evident that the battle has taken a toll on her emotions. She leaves Hershel behind, torn between her duties and her desire to be a mother. Her inner conflict remains unresolved.

Dama’s intriguing role in the power struggle in The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 (Image via AMC+)

The Dama's role in The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 is important to how power works in the episode. She is portrayed as a mysterious and strong person who knows both Maggie and Negan in their weak spots. When she tricks Negan by claiming that she has been following his family, it becomes evident that she holds power over him.

Ad

The Dama threatens Negan, stating that she will harm his wife and child if he refuses to join her cause. This revelation forces Negan to reconsider his position, and ultimately, he agrees to take the lead again, despite his initial doubts.She excels at manipulating others, managing to control Negan, who previously ruled through fear.

Additionally, Maggie feels the pressure from The Dama. Maggie's deal with the Federation depends on the threat that "The Dama" knows everything about their community and will make Maggie do what they want. Even the people closest to Maggie and Negan are impacted by The Dama's influence, complicating their chances of escape.

Ad

While it remains uncertain what motivates her, it is clear that she is a key player in the city's power struggle. By the end of the episode, The Dama's manipulation has incited further conflict due to her increased authority over both Maggie and Negan.

Read more: The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 recap

Maggie’s final decision and Hershel’s return to New York

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 (Image via AMC+)

The last few seconds of The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 depict a significant turning point for both Maggie and Hershel. When Maggie makes the hard choice to go on the mission to New York, she must leave her son at the settlement.

Ad

Hershel, who has been deeply affected by the events in New York, is reluctant to part from his mother. He tells Maggie that he wants to go to the city, but she refuses because she wishes to keep him safe.

Maggie doesn't want Hershel to dwell on his past, yet he does. He thinks about his sketch of The Dama and his feelings about New York. At this point, it's evident that Hershel isn't just staying behind; he's also plotting to return to the city on his own.

Ad

Read more: 7 shows to watch before the release of The Walking Dead

Hershel's growing independence becomes apparent as he continues to work on his drawings of New York and The Dama, which hint at his inner conflict and need for justice. His future actions will probably be connected to the main story, especially as he tries to figure out what happened in New York. His ability to throw knives, which he learned behind closed doors, shows that he is even more ready to take action.

Ad

Hershel's choice to return to New York sets off a personal journey of revenge and contributes to the themes of power and control. With his path now clear, viewers are left to speculate how his story will unfold in the next episodes.

Read more: How many episodes are in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2? Details explained

The complex web of alliances and betrayals in The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1

Ad

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 (Image via AMC+)

The episode sets the stage where the main characters' alliances shift, and betrayals occur frequently. Maggie and Negan both face tough decisions regarding their relationships with others. Maggie has a weak deal with the Federation, and it's clear that her choices will impact her community.

Ad

To remain loyal to her people, she must weigh the demands of the Federation against the threat posed by The Dama. Negan's return to power, on the other hand, isn't just about survival; it's also about figuring out how to work with The Dama, The Croat, and all the other groups in Manhattan.

The episode illustrates how fragile alliances can be in this post-apocalyptic world by ensnaring the characters in a web of lies and manipulation. Negan used to be a lone wolf, but now he's part of a larger power struggle where people's trust is continually tested.

Ad

Also read: What time will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be released on AMC? Release timings for all regions

On the other hand, Maggie must give up some of her values to protect her community, even though she feels bad about the choices she made in the past. Hershel's decision to forge his own path makes the alliances even less clear, suggesting that the characters will soon be at odds with one another.

Ad

By the end of the episode, there is a sense of unease as the balance of power in New York City remains unstable, and it's not clear what will happen to the characters.

The Walking Dead City season 2 episode 1 is available to stream on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More