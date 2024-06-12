The Boys Season 4 sets an all-time low record as early Rotten Tomatoes scores roll in

As The Boys returns for its explosive fourth season on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024, the stakes are higher than ever. The season will plunge viewers back into the gritty universe where vigilantes battle corrupt superheroes.

With Butcher's health rapidly declining, his desperation for revenge against Homelander reaches new heights. The political landscape within the show intensifies as well, with Victoria Neuman making a power play that could alter the course of the series. New characters Sister Sage and Firecracker are set to shake up The Seven further.

The season is expected to be filled with raw emotion, sharp twists, and the signature dark humor that has defined The Boys as a standout in the superhero genre.

Trending

The Boys Season 4 has debuted with its lowest Rotten Tomatoes score yet at 81%, which marks a notable dip from Season 3's 98%. However, the season is still being rated 'Fresh', which suggests increased critical scrutiny.

The Boys Season 4 debuts with an all-time low record on Rotten Tomatoes

The Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys Season 4 has debuted with a surprisingly low score in its reception, with an initial score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 31 critical reviews.

Even though this is the lowest score the series has seen since its debut in 2019, the score remains in the 'Fresh' category which shows the series' continued appeal and strong foundation. Season 4's release comes with high expectations, following the critically acclaimed Season 3, which secured a stellar 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The dip to an 81% rating marks a noticeable shift in critical reception, which possibly hits at tougher scrutiny as the series progresses. However, this initial score is based solely on early reviews and could adjust as more critiques come in post-release.

It's important to note that The Boys has consistently challenged the boundaries of the superhero genre, mixing dark humor with gritty action. With the series confirmed to end after Season 5, all eyes will be on how Season 4 resonates with audiences, and whether it can match or surpass the raw energy and plot depth of its predecessors.

Major shifts to expect from Season 4

Season 4 of The Boys will introduce major shifts that will redefine the plot of the series. Firstly, the introduction of new characters, Sister Sage and Firecracker, is expected to majorly alter the dynamics within The Seven.

Sister Sage brings a level of intellectual prowess that rivals the physical might of her peers, while Firecracker's radical ideologies will stir conflicts and challenge the moral compass of the group. Their arrival is expected to disrupt the established order and ignite new power struggles that could reshape Vought's public facade.

As aforementioned, the plot deepens with Butcher's health in rapid decline. This is going to drive him to more desperate measures in his vendetta against Homelander and add a layer to his character.

Will Season 5 be the final season?

Expand Tweet

On June 11, 2024, Kripke took to X to announce that Season 5 of The Boys will be its last season. In his tweet, Kripke stated,

"#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

The announcement came out to be a strategic move timed with the premiere week buzz.

The first 3 episodes of Season 4 will premiere on June 13, 2024, and the rest of the 5 episodes will follow weekly, one at a time. You can catch the premiere on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.