The Boys: Why does Homelander force Deep to eat Timothy?

The Boys is a show that's twisted in nature. From diabolical acts of violence to vulgarity that have become a staple of the series, it constantly shocks viewers with over-the-top moments that have been etched into the viewers' brains. One of the characters that personifies that aspect of the show is The Deep, played by Chace Crawford - who has a sense of goofiness and absurdity.

Even though The Boys is full of various colorful characters who bring their own brand of absurdity and shock factor, The Deep always makes sure to go a step further. One of his twisted acts even includes being intimately involved with his octopus best friend, Timothy.

The bond between The Deep and Timothy in The Boys isn't normal; however, this show is far from a normal show. Unfortunately for The Deep, Timothy would face a tragic fate that would not only traumatize him but would leave the viewers in a state of shock as well.

This all took place in season 3 when the aquatic-themed superhero was forced to eat the Octopus alive by Homelander to ensure he wouldn't step out of line.

In season 3 of The Boys, The Deep was making his return to the Seven after being suspended for being inappropriate to Starlight. Throughout the first two seasons, the superhero did his best to make sure he would be let back into the group and even found himself in a healthy relationship where he got married. However, marriage wasn't enough for The Deep as he found an unlikely friendship with the octopus named Timothy.

Together, The Deep and Timothy formed an inseparable bond that they kept a secret. However, when Deep was back into the Seven, he met Homelander, who, instead of welcoming the superhero, forced him to commit an act that would leave him baffled. He was forced to eat Timothy alive so he wouldn't step out of line again, which Deep committed to doing as he wanted to get back into the Seven.

After crushing Timothy to death between his teeth, the Deep felt guilt about killing his friend, and in his memory, started a foundation that would help keep the oceans clean.

Chace Crawford remembers Timothy before The Boys season 4

The Boys will return as season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, June 13, 2024. However, before the release of the season, the cast of the show sat down with TV guide, and Chace Crawford fondly remembered his late on-screen "best friend" - Timothy the Octopus.

"He was very articulate. He was as good of a friend as you could have, 60 feet below the surface. He was a good listener. We'd have long chats about our different upbringings because we were very different creatures," joked Crawford.

While Timothy might have departed the universe of The Boys, he left quite an impression on his co-star and audiences alike.

You can check out the first three episodes of The Boys season 4 when it premieres this Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.