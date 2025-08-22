The case against Margaret Rudin: Did a single fingerprint point to a new killer in Ron Rudin's case?

The case against Margaret Rudin in the murder of her husband, Ron Ruddin, has been explored on ABC’s 20/20 two-hour special titled Five Weddings & A Murder. Originally aired on February 19, 2021, the episode revisits one of Las Vegas’ most sensational cases: the trial of Margaret Rudin.

Ruddin, who had often been called the “Black Widow” by the media, was convicted of murdering her wealthy fifth husband, the real estate developer Ronald Rudin. 20/20 brings to viewers Margaret Rudin’s first interview since her release, where the then 77-year-old great-grandmother reflected on her turbulent life, her years in prison, and her conviction in her innocence.

The case against Margaret was heavily built upon circumstantial evidence, which led to questions about the possibility of alternative suspects. This conversation was further intensified when a single fingerprint was recovered from Ron's Cadillac that raised questions about another possible killer.

Who are Margaret Rudin and Ron Rudin? What happened to Ron?

Margaret Rudin had been married five times before she met real estate developer Ronald "Ron" Rudin. The two got married in 1987, but their marriage was reportedly volatile. According to ABC, Ronald was unfaithful and controlling, but despite the tensions in their marriage, he increased Margaret’s inheritance share in his will from 40% to 60% in 1993.

However, he had added the directive that his death be investigated thoroughly if it happened in unnatural circumstances. On December 18, 1994, a year after he revised his will, Ron Rudin disappeared after attending the opening of Margaret’s antique store. His Cadillac was later discovered outside a Las Vegas club with multiple sets of muddy footprints in it.

On January 21, 1995, Ronald’s charred remains were discovered in the desert near Lake Mohave. Investigations revealed that he had gunshot wounds in his skull and his body had been dismembered, burned, and stuffed into an antique trunk, which looked very similar to the ones Margaret sold at her store.

Margaret Rudin became the primary suspect

Due to the circumstances of Ron's disappearance and murder, the police immediately turned their attention to Margaret. It was also reported, according to The Medium, that Margaret had delayed filing a missing person’s report and was more concerned with financial matters rather than her husband’s whereabouts.

Moreover, a handyman also alleged that he saw blood in the Rudin home shortly after Ronald vanished, although investigations conducted earlier revealed nothing. Prosecutors also alleged, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that Margaret attempted to remove furniture and carpet to conceal a crime scene.

By 1997, Margaret Rudin was indicted for murder. Soon after that, she fled to Mexico and Massachusetts. After two years on the run, she was finally arrested in 1999. Margaret was placed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list and extradited back to Nevada.

The conviction of Margaret related to the case

Margaret Rudin’s trial began in 2001, and it became one of the longest trials in Las Vegas history. Prosecutors painted her as a calculating wife who killed for money and alleged that the murder weapon was a silenced handgun recovered from Lake Mead.

Moreover, her sister also testified against her, saying that Margaret hoped Ronald would die soon, while other witnesses alleged she attempted to clean up after the killing. The defense countered these allegations and said that Ronald’s business dealings, including alleged mob ties, provided other motives for murder.

Margaret was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years, on May 2001. Rudin served two decades behind bars before being paroled in 2020. In 2022, a federal judge overturned her conviction and cited ineffective legal representation.

By December 2024, Nevada prosecutors formally dismissed all charges against her. Margaret Rudin, who has always maintained her innocence, is pursuing a wrongful conviction lawsuit, as per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A single fingerprint evidence

However, one key piece of evidence was ignored in the case, as per ABC 7. An unidentified fingerprint was allegedly found in Ronald Rudin’s abandoned Cadillac, which did not match either Ronald or Margaret. This raised the possibility of there existing another suspect, who could potentially be linked to Ronald’s disputed land deals or his alleged underworld ties.

However, no official case filings ever confirmed that the fingerprint ever played a central role. Investigators, on the other hand, stressed that there was no forensic evidence in the case to connect Margaret directly to the crime. It was all based on the circumstantial evidence.

Catch more about the case of Margaret Rudin on 20/20 today.

