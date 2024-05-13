The Chi Season 6 Episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Chi season 6, episode 10 is set to release on May 17, 2024, at 3:00 am EST on Paramount+ and Showtime. The part 2 of the season 6 premiered on May 10 with episode 9. The show's part 1, consisting of episodes 1 to 8 aired from August to September in 2023. After a long hiatus, the coming-of-age drama series has returned with a lot more excitement and intrigue in store.

Created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, The Chi revolves around a group of individuals from the South side of Chicago who become entangled in each other's lives due to a fateful turn of events. The show follows the lives and relationships of different characters.

As per IMDb, the synopsis for the show reads as the following:

"From Emmy winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption."

While The Chi season 6 is still ongoing, the series was renewed for a seventh season on May 8, 2024.

The Chi Season 6 Episode 10 release date and time

A still from 'The Chi' Episode 9 (Image via X/@SHOTheChi)

The upcoming tenth episode of The Chi Season 6 is scheduled to be released online for streaming on Friday, May 17, 2024. As with the previous episodes, Episode 10 will also be released at 3 am EST. Fans can find out the streaming timing of the various time zones below:

Date Time Timezone Friday, May 17, 2024 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 17, 2024

12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Friday, May 17, 2024 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 17, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, May 17, 2024 04:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Friday, May 17, 2024 09:00 am Central European Time

Please Note: The release timing and date are different for cable.

Where to watch The Chi Season 6 Episode 10?

A still from 'The Chi' Episode 9 (Image via X/@SHOTheChi)

The Chi Season 6 Episode 10 will be available for fans to stream on the OTT platform Paramount+. However, viewers will need to subscribe with the 'Paramount+ with Showtime' Plan.

Moreover, the episode will later be released on the Showtime cable channel on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 9 pm EST/PST.

The Chi Season 6 Episode 9 recap

A still from 'The Chi' Episode 9 (Image via X/@SHOTheChi)

Following a turbulent incident where Zay stages a reckless drive-by at Smokey's, Kiesha concludes that Emmett must settle his debt to safeguard their family from Douda's retribution. Emmett admits his own fears and seeks counsel from Darnell.

Emmett confronts Douda in a meeting, articulating his value and proposing a mutually beneficial arrangement. After a tense exchange, Douda offers a chilling ultimatum: eliminate Rob's mother, Alicia, in exchange for sparing Emmett.

Alicia, aware that her son is on Douda's hit list, covertly relocates Rob from the hospital to her home, evading Nuck's lethal intentions. As Rob gradually regains consciousness, Alicia's friend Bianca pays a visit. Impressed by Tiff's product, Bianca suggests a potential partnership, prompting Alicia to dismiss Tiffany. Privately, Alicia probes Bianca's relationship with Douda and says that she in need of a favor.

Meanwhile, Victor is armed and ready for a confrontation with Douda but retreats upon encountering Bakari. Fatima decides to leave, unable to reconcile with his violent tendencies. Nina tearfully confides in Keisha that she and Dre broke up due to his lingering feelings for his ex. Jenna admits to Tierra about her kiss with Britney while Jake accepts money from Zay.

On the other hand, it is revealed that Douda is using Britney to spy on Bakari. Amidst these tensions, Maisha and Papa share a poignant moment discussing their futures.

What to expect from The Chi Season 6 Episode 10?

A still from 'The Chi' Episode 1 (Image via X/@SHOTheChi)

The upcoming episode of The Chi is titled Want Some Smoke. As per IMDb, the synopsis reads as follows:

"Victor learns the value of compromise. Emmett and Kiesha's date night is interrupted. Shaad makes an unlikely connection. Professor Gardner's lecture inspires Bakari. The FBI finds more evidence linking to Q's murder."

The Chi Season 6 Episode 10 will be available to stream on Friday, May 17, 2024, on Paramount+.

