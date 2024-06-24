The Chi season 6 episode 15 Recap: A Calm before the storm in the penultimate episode of the season

The penultimate episode of The Chi season 6 part 2 aired on Showtime on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Season 6 of the series has been one of the most exciting seasons of the show as the characters deal with highs and lows.

Episode 15 of The Chi season 6, titled Tower of Terrors, built up on the events of episode 14, which saw Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) trigger a warning shot to Otis 'Douda' Perry (Curtiss Cook). The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Emmett struggles with his new normal; Roselyn stresses over her own safety; Victor weighs his political career and life with Fatima; the city is on edge for what lies ahead."

The episode sees preparations for Thanksgiving while Douda prepares to protect himself the best way he knows how: by taking down his enemies. Meanwhile, Douda also entrusts Zay (Aaron Guy) as his second-in-command person, leaving Zay with a big decision to make.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 15 recap: Douda promotes Zay as Nuck gets a beatdown

Episode 15 of The Chi starts with Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Rob (Iman Shumpert) talking about who will host the Thanksgiving party. Both convey that they are willing to host the large party, with Rob getting the final say. As Rob prepares for the Thanksgiving party with Tiffany (Hannah Hall), she is concerned about his well-being as he still struggles with the recent loss of his father.

The episode also highlights Victor's struggles (Luke James) as he opens up to Quincy (Deondray Gossfield). Victor admits that he is not mentally well enough to work on their political ambitions at the time. Quincy tries to convince Victor to push through his mental illness; however, Victor exclaims that he has missed Fatima (L'lerrét Jazelle) since their breakup and needs to work it out with her. Fatima has reservations about Victor, although the pair get back together at the end of the episode.

Things heat up in The Chi season 6 episode 15, as Douda understands it is time for him to get payback at his enemies after getting threatened by Alicia in the last episode. She wants payback for Douda killing Alonso earlier in the season. Roselyn (Kandi Burruss) expresses her concerns about Douda as she fears for his safety and her own.

Douda has a major revelation as Britney (Amari Noelle Ferguson) snitches on Knuck (Cortez Smith) to him. He gets to know about his side deals and loses trust in him. Britney, however, claims that she will not be passing information about her brother Bakari (Ahmad Ferguson) to him anymore. This leads to a major fistfight between Douda and Knuck, leading to Knuck left bleeding on the floor.

Douda decides to promote Zay (who met up with Alicia before with the thoughts of leaving Douda's side). Douda wants Zay as his trusted man as he has lost trust in Knuck and asks Zay to step up.

In other events throughout the episode, there are some rising tensions between Pastor Zeke (Daniel J. Watts) and Tatiana (Cereyan Jade Bougouneau) as she has objections about him inviting Sarah (Conner Ann Waterman) to the Thanksgiving dinner. She also invites Jake (Micahel V. Epps) to the party, which does not sit well with the Pastor. There is tension between Keisha and Emmett after she invites Knuck to the Thanksgiving.

Episode 15 of The Chi season 6 leaves a lot for the final episode of the season when Douda decides to go after Emmett by blowing up his car. Emmett survives, but he has his sights set on getting back at Douda for the attempted murder of his family.

Stay tuned for the season finale of The Chi season 6 part 2, scheduled to premiere on June 28, 2024.