The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Chi season 6 is preparing for its penultimate episode as the eventful season has already reached its climax. The popular Showtime series has created an intricate storyline following the lives of a few residents of the South Side of Chicago.

The Chi season 6 episode 15, titled Tower of Terror, is scheduled to premiere on Showtime on Friday, June 21, 2024. Season 6 premiered on August 6, 2023, with its first part consisting of eight episodes. The second part of The Chi season 6 premiered on May 12, 2024, where the plot resumed with the remaining eight episodes.

Throughout its six seasons, the series has weaved a complex storyline, focusing on various characters. Themes of love, deceit, family, friendship, and betrayal are some of the major ones explored throughout the season. Although the current season is nearing its finale, fans will be excited to learn that it has been renewed for season 7.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Chi season 6 part 2.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 15: Release date and time

As per Showtime, episode 15 of season 6 of the drama series is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Here is the complete release schedule across different time zones for the upcoming episode titled Tower of Terrors.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, June 21, 2024 9 pm Central Time (CT) Friday, June 21, 2024

11 pm Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, June 22, 2024 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, June 22, 2024 4 am Central European Time (CET) Saturday, June 22, 2024 6 am Eastern European Time (EET) Saturday, June 22, 2024 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, June 22, 2024 9:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, June 22, 2024 1 pm

The penultimate episode of the series will first be streamed on Paramount+ on Friday, June 21, 2024. The episode will also be aired on Showtime channel on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Where to watch The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 15?

The upcoming episode of the series will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Viewers with a subscription to Paramount+ with the added Showtime subscription can stream it on Friday. The show also airs on the Showtime Channel on Sundays.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 14: Recap and what to expect from episode 15

Episode 14 of season 6 saw tensions rise between Otis "Douda" Perry (Curtiss Cook) and Alicia (Lynn Whitfield). The episode ended with Alicia threatening Douda and warning him not to lay his hands on her. The last episode contained a lot of subplots too, with one of the major subplots being the rising differences between Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Nuck (Cortez Smith) over the parenting of baby Ronnie.

Episode 14 began with Jake (Michael V. Epps) suggesting throwing a Halloween party for Victor (Luke James), who was under house arrest. The Halloween party saw some secrets get spilled and the appearance of Tatiana (Cereyna Jade Bougouneau), which amazed a lot of people.

The upcoming episode will see how Douda reacts to Alicia's threat, which boils the plot further for the upcoming season finale. Emmett had previously told Alicia that he would rather side with her than with Douda and it remains to be seen how that plot turns out in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of episode 15 reads:

"Emmett struggles with his new normal; Roselyn stresses over her own safety; Victor weighs his political career and life with Fatima; the city is on edge for what lies ahead."

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 15: The cast of the show

Some of the prominent cast members of the upcoming episode of the series are:

Luke James as Victor

Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor

Curtiss Cook as Douda

Yolonda Ross as Jada

Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa

Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina

Lynn Whitfield as Alicia

Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Ezekiel

Amari Noelle Ferguson as Britney

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 15 will be released on June 21, 2024, at 9 pm PT.