The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The South Chicago-based drama show, The Chi, recently released a few episodes from the second part of season 6 and captivated the attention of fans. The upcoming installment of The Chi season 6 part 2, episode 12, is titled City of Gold, and it is set to air on Friday, May 31, 2024. Fans can watch the episode on Showtime, and it will also be available on Paramount+ later.

This upcoming installment is expected to delve into the stories of Emmett, Victor, Papa, Britney, and Kiesha, and may also feature Douda's return. Written by Kristiana Ray Colon, the episode marks the midpoint of part 2 of season 6, and fans are excited to see the twists and cliffhangers it brings to the table.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Chi season 6 part 2.

When will The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12 be released?

Trending

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12 will release on May 31, 2024, at 9 pm PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode, titled City of Gold:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Friday, May 31, 2024 9 pm Central Time (CT) Friday, May 31, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, June 1, 2024 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, June 1, 2024 4 am Central European Time (CET) Saturday, June 1, 2024 6 am Eastern European Time (EET) Saturday, June 1, 2024 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, June 1, 2024 9:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Saturday, June 1, 2024 1 pm

Where to watch The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12?

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12 will air on the cable network Showtime. However, it can also be watched online via the streaming service, Paramount+ (with a Showtime plan) and Prime Video. Episode 12 marks the midpoint of part 2 of this season.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 11 recap and what to expect from episode 12

In The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 11, Darnell's other son Damien interrupts his father-son time with Emmett, which tests the strength, trust, and resilience of their relationship. Simultaneously, Papa finds himself caught in a dilemma between his mother and Pastor Ezekiel, forcing him to navigate family dynamics and potentially go against his beliefs.

In a third parallel storyline, Alicia decides to offer Shaad an opportunity, and he weighs his options and his decision may change his life for the better.

In the next episode, viewers can expect to see Emmett and Alicia have a conversation about buying Douda out of the business. With Douda's character set to return, he shall naturally be upset about the turn of events and confront Emmett. Douda might also confront Britney for not spying on her brother and relaying information to him as he asked (and paid) her to do.

Papa's story might also continue and he may be seen making a decision about Pastor Ezekiel. Victor, on the other hand, might be interrogated and regret his past mistakes. Kiesha may also be the focus of this episode with her baby.

The official summary for the upcoming episode reads:

"Emmett looks to a new partnership as a solution to all his problems; Victor is haunted by his past mistakes; Papa makes a big decision; devastating news sends Kiesha reeling."

Who is the cast of The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12?

A few members of the large ensemble cast might be the focus of the upcoming episode. These include:

Jacob Latimore as Emmett

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha

Curtiss Cook as Douda

Yolonda Ross as Jada

Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa

Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina

Lynn Whitfield as Alicia

Luke James as Victor

Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Ezekiel

Amari Noel Ferguson as Britney

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 12 will release on May 31, 2024, at 9 pm PT.