The Chicken Sisters season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Chicken Sisters season 2 will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 8/7c. All episodes will be available the next day on Hallmark+. The series centers on the Moore-Hillier family, following sisters Amanda (Schuyler Fisk) and Mae (Genevieve Angelson), their mother Barbara (Lea Thompson), and their aunt, Aunt Chicken (Wendie Malick).

The protagonists deal with their fried chicken company and their family connections while also dealing with personal and professional problems. The show is based on the New York Times bestselling book by KJ Dell'Antonia and picks up where the first season left off.

Exact release date for The Chicken Sisters season 2, and how many episodes will there be in the series

The Chicken Sisters season 2 (Image via Hallmark Media)

The Chicken Sisters season 2 will premiere on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The first episode will air on the Hallmark Channel, with new episodes releasing weekly thereafter. Hallmark has confirmed that this season will contain eight episodes, the same as season 1.

The premiere will air on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will also be available on-demand the next day on Hallmark+, the network's subscription streaming channel.

Below is the premiere time for episode 1 in key time zones worldwide:

Time Zone Local Air Time Date Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 10 Central Time (CT) 7:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 10 Mountain Time (MT) 6:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 10 Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 10 Alaska Time (AKT) 4:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 10 Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) 2:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 10 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00 AM Monday, Aug. 11 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00 AM Monday, Aug. 11

Where to watch The Chicken Sisters season 2? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

The Chicken Sisters season 2 (Image via Hallmark Media)

The Chicken Sisters season 2 will be available in two primary formats. Viewers can watch the linear broadcast on Hallmark Channel, which will air new episodes weekly starting with the August 10 premiere.

For streaming audiences, episodes will be available the following day on Hallmark+, the rebranded Hallmark Movies Now subscription service. Hallmark+ will also offer the complete season 1 library, allowing on-demand viewing alongside the weekly season 2 releases. Cable subscribers can access episodes through Hallmark Channel’s TV Everywhere platforms.

While international distribution has yet to be fully confirmed, past Hallmark scripted titles have aired on networks like W Network in Canada and on streaming platforms such as Acorn TV or Prime Video in select regions. Fans outside North America may need to wait for territory-specific release announcements.

All cast members in The Chicken Sisters season 2 and their characters

Amanda Moore Hillier played by Schuyler Fisk

Schuyler Fisk (Image via Getty)

Schuyler Fisk is back as Amanda Moore Hillier, who co-owns The Chicken Sisters restaurant. In season 2, Amanda has to find a way to be loyal to her family while also growing as a person. She also has to deal with the stress of running a business with her sister.

Mae Moore played by Genevieve Angelson

Genevieve Angelson (Image via Getty)

Genevieve Angelson reprises her role as Mae Moore, Amanda’s sister, who is preparing for her wedding to Jay. While excited for her big day, Mae must also navigate family tensions that threaten to disrupt the celebration.

Nancy Hillier played by Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson (Image via Getty)

Lea Thompson is returning as Nancy Hillier, Amanda's mother-in-law, who is smart and practical. She often cuts through the drama with her no-nonsense attitude, but she's never afraid to contribute her own point of view.

Augusta “Gus” Moore played by Wendie Malick

Wendie Malick (Image via Getty)

Wendie Malick plays Augusta "Gus" Moore, the head of the family whose history comes back to life when someone unexpected from her life shows up again. This change promises to add additional emotional twists to Gus's story.

Narrator played by Margo Martindale

Margo Martindale (Image via Getty)

Margo Martindale returns as the series narrator. As the narrator, Martindale will deliver context and commentary with a charming small-town gossip flair that adds humor and personality to the unfolding events.

Supporting cast

The Chicken Sisters (Image via Getty)

The season also features Ektor Rivera as Sergio, who brings music and charisma to Merinac; James Kot as Frank Jr., Amanda’s ex-husband and rival restaurant owner; and Rukiya Bernard as Sabrina Skye, a former TV host searching for her next chapter.

Cassandra Sawtell plays Frankie, a young town resident with surprising ties to the central feud, while Jake Foy’s Kenneth provides lighthearted comedic moments. Samer Salem rounds out the main supporting cast as Jay, Mae’s fiancé and a key figure in the wedding storyline.

David James Elliott joins the season as a mysterious figure from Gus’s past, whose arrival raises new questions and adds depth to the family’s history.

What to expect from The Chicken Sisters season 2?

The Chicken Sisters (Image via Prime Video)

The Chicken Sisters season 2 picks up immediately after the season 1 finale. Amanda, Mae, Nancy, and Gus have joined forces to run their own restaurant, The Chicken Sisters, marking an uneasy truce after years of rivalry.

However, Frank Jr.’s decision to open a branch of Mr. Chicken’s Cluckery directly on Merinac’s Main Street sets the stage for another heated competition.

Mae is currently planning her wedding to Jay, an event that should be joyful; however, rising tensions threaten to spoil it. Unexpectedly, someone from Gus's past appears, forcing him to confront emotional realities. Sabrina Skye is now looking for her next step after leaving her hosting duties in season 1.

Margo Martindale's character tells the story of the season, which mixes familial conflict, love developments, and rivalry between communities. Fans may expect food-related scenes, poignant make-ups, and plot twists that come from the close-knit Merinac community.

The Chicken Sisters season 2 will air on Hallmark's main channel starting in August. There is no confirmation of a third season yet, but high ratings, new plots, and the addition of David James Elliott hint that more could be on the way. Returning stars Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick lead the cast with promises of more family fights, romance, and small-town charm.

