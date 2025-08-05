The Chicken Sisters season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Annie Mebane's The Chicken Sisters season 2 returns to Hallmark+ on August 10, 2025. It is based on the 2020 novel by KJ Dell’Antoni of the same name. The show follows the rivalry between two estranged sisters, Amanda and Mae, and the fried‑chicken restaurants they run. This reawakens a generational feud in the fictional small town of Merinac. When reality competition Kitchen Clash comes knocking, things heat up, creating unexpected loyalties and some very big surprises.

The Chicken Sisters season 2 will see the return of Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick, among other actors. David James Elliot will also be joining the cast list for the upcoming season.

Who plays who in The Chicken Sisters season 2

Schuyler Fisk as Amanda Moore‑Hillier

Schuyler Fisk as Amanda Moore‑Hillier (Image via Hallmark)

Amanda portrays a sensible, conventional, steadfast woman, running her mother’s chicken restaurant after she has passed away, while also bringing up a family. She is cautious of change but is driven to hold onto her culture, especially as competition and reality TV disrupt her calm, community-oriented lifestyle.

Schuyler Fisk had her first breakout role in the 1995 comedy movie The Baby‑Sitters Club as Kristy Thomas, which earned her festival honors. She is also recognized for her supporting performances in the teen comedy Orange County. Some of her other well-known acting projects include Snow Day, My Friend Joe, and Restless.

Genevieve Angelson as Mae Moore

Genevieve Angelson as Mae Moore (Image via Hallmark)

Mae Moore is Amanda's ambitious sister who left Merinac for New York, where she became a professional organizer and subsequently hosted episodes on TV. When her career hits a roadblock, she reluctantly returns to help with a family chicken shop contest, forcing her to confront her secret past.

Genevieve Angelson became known through television dramas Army Wives and The Good Wife. She's most famous for appearances in The Handmaid's Tale, Good Girls Revolt, The Afterparty, and Flack.

Lea Thompson as Nancy Hillier

Lea Thompson as Nancy Hillier (Image via Hallmark)

Amanda's mother-in-law, Nancy, is smart, outspoken, and fiercely loyal to her family business. A past matriarch of Merinac, she sees the return of Mae as a threat and kindles the long-standing family feud with biting wit and unshakeable pride.

Lea Thompson's signature breakout role was that of Lorraine McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy. She received a 1996 People's Choice Award for her role in Caroline in the City. She has also appeared in Some Kind of Wonderful, Red Dawn, and Switched at Birth.

Wendie Malick as Augusta “Gus” Moore

Wendie Malick as Augusta “Gus” Moore (Image via Hallmark)

Wendie Malick portrays Augusta Moore in The Chicken Sisters season 2. She plays Mae and Amanda's intelligent, quirky, and a bit mysterious aunt, who often serves as a mediator in family disputes. Moore has secrets from long ago that could reshape the dynamic of rivalry and relationships among the siblings.

Wendie Malick gained widespread recognition for her role as Nina Van Horn in the comedy sitcom Just Shoot Me!, for which she also earned two Primetime Emmy nominations. Her other lead roles include HBO's Dream On, Hot in Cleveland, Adventureland, and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Additional cast and characters in the series

Besides the aforementioned actors, here is a list of cast members and the characters they play in The Chicken Sisters season 2:

James Kot as Frank Jr.

Rukiya Bernard as Sabrina Skye

Ektor Rivera as Sergio

Margo Martindale as Narrator

Samer Salem as Jay

David James Elliott

What is The Chicken Sisters season 2 all about?

Set in the small Southern town of Merinac, The Chicken Sisters follows the century-old rivalry between two fried chicken restaurants: Mimi’s and Frannie’s, each run by different sides of the same family. Amanda finds herself in the middle of two legacies after marrying into the opposing clan. Eventually, she enters the restaurant in a national reality cooking competition called the Kitchen Clash, causing tensions to rise.

The series not only brings Amanda's estranged sister Mae back to town, but also brings family drama, unresolved resentments, and emotional reckonings. As secrets spill out and rivalries reach astonishing proportions, the season ends in a dramatic finale where the families come face-to-face with the past.

The Chicken Sisters season 2 will potentially delve into the reality show's aftermath and whether the new business venture of a shared restaurant will be successful despite lingering tensions. With old flames burning bright again, new business prospects in sight, and small-town politics alive, viewers can anticipate more intimate drama along the way.

Where to watch The Chicken Sisters season 2

Like the first season, the upcoming season of The Chicken Sisters, season 2, will premiere exclusively on the Hallmark Channel on August 10, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day. New episodes will be released weekly on every Sunday.

Stay tuned for more The Chicken Sisters season 2 news and updates as the series starts streaming soon.

