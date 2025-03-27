The Cleaning Lady soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the series

The Cleaning Lady is an American crime drama television series premiered on Fox on January 3, 2022. The show follows Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon who, in a desperate attempt to save her son, works as a cleaning service worker in Las Vegas.
The series follows her dual life as a criminal and a crime scene cleaner. The Cleaning Lady has been lauded for its storyline and complex characters since its release. Season 4, the latest installment, is now streaming on Fox and continues to explore the power struggles surrounding Thony’s journey.
The soundtrack of The Cleaning Lady sets the mood for the series. Oscar-nominated composer Mark Isham created the score with his son Nick and Ruby Ibarra.
Complete list of soundtracks from The Cleaning Lady
Season 1 soundtrack
- Luca – Mark Isham, Ruby Ibarra, Nick Isham
- Thony Takes the Job – Mark Isham, Ruby Ibarra, Nick Isham
- Runaway – Mark Isham, Ruby Ibarra, Nick Isham
- Thony Tells Arman – Mark Isham
- Breaking In – Mark Isham
- Garrett and Guns – Mark Isham
- Fiona's Family Bonds – Mark Isham
- What the Future Holds – Mark Isham
- Thony and Arman Team Up – Mark Isham
- Laptop – Mark Isham
- Tightrope – Ruby Ibarra & Nick Isham
- Arman and Isabel – Mark Isham
- Nadia – Mark Isham
- Bloodstream – Mark Isham
- Nadia Betrayed – Mark Isham
- Let's Roll Out – Mark Isham
- Take the Win – Mark Isham
- Lost Without You – Mark Isham
- Someone to Watch Over Me – Mark Isham
Season 2 Soundtrack
- Listo pa' pelear – Nova Mariéé, German Briseño, HeXe Joint, Cucovich
- Brat$ Doll – Zae
- Changes – Charles Bradley
- Out of Orbit – Alex Benson
- By The Numbers – John Coltrane
- Get the Party Started – P!nk
- Serve The Rich – PINS
- Por Aquí – Tracy De Sá
- Savage – Ruby Ibarra & Nick Isham
- Wicked Ones – DOROTHY
- As Time Goes By – David Kates
- Call In The Night – Eric Sharp, Zhao
- Can't Stay – Kamileon
- Mother – Byland
- Bang (feat. Kool A.D.) – Bonde Do Rolê
- Whatever Lola Wants (Lola Gets) – The Cleaning Lady Cast
- L.U.V – Catholic Action
- Eye For an Eye – Mags Duval
- Si Nos Vemos – Miles Lianson, Javier Fernando
- Help – Odaiba, Anna Majidson
- I Need My Girl – The National
- Save Me – Aimee Mann
- Above the Clouds – SŸDE, Olivia Reid
- Seize The Day – Wax Tailor, Charlotte Savary
- Velvet Ring – Big Thief
- Call In The Night – Eric Sharp, Zhao
- Onto Something New – Aaron Kerr, Djay Cas, Ty Frankel
- Fray – Danielle Ponder
- No Matter – GRAN CAVALLO
- Oh, Baby! – Jessy Wilson
- When the Party’s Over – James Blake
Season 3 soundtrack
- Caiste – Kensaye, Fedzilla
- LWKY (feat. SwKeith, JTheKidd & YP) – Teys
- SLB – Teys
- Knockin – Tim Atlas
- So My Darling – Rachel Chinouriri
- Push It – Garbage
- Sister Take My Hand – Eerie Wanda
- Here Comes Trouble – Bad Company
- No Fuí Yo – Sgt. Papers
- Listo pa' pelear – HeXe Joint, German Briseño, Cucovich, Nova Mariéé
- Triumph – Bishop Briggs
- Rise Up – Cypress Hill, Tom Morello
- Holy Ghost $$$ – Esty
- El reloj – Los Panchos
- World Ends Tonight – Two Another
- Boomerang – EJ Sarà
- Great Escape – Simon Diamond, James Donald Davies
- God – Jake Daniels
- Ride – Rudie Crew, The, YAS, Kole
- Bury – Unions
- Mood Swings – Little Simz
Season 4 soundtrack (So far)
- Amapolas – Leo Rizzi
- Kill the King (Virgile Allien Remix) [Radio Edit] – Lena Deluxe
More about The Cleaning Lady
The Cleaning Lady is a crime drama centered on Thony De La Rosa, a woman caught between the pursuit of saving her son’s life and engaging in a dangerous criminal underworld.
As she navigates this complex world, Thony’s skills as a doctor are leveraged by a powerful criminal named Arman Morales. Creating a dynamic that is both exciting and emotionally charged, she cleans and manages to keep a front for her family. The show addresses the themes of survival, loyalty, and the lengths a mother will go to safeguard her child.
Season 4 keeps developing Thony's power dynamics and personal growth as well as the mounting tension surrounding the criminal organization she finds herself caught up in.
