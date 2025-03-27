The Cleaning Lady soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the series

The Cleaning Lady is an American crime drama television series premiered on Fox on January 3, 2022. The show follows Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon who, in a desperate attempt to save her son, works as a cleaning service worker in Las Vegas.

Ad

The series follows her dual life as a criminal and a crime scene cleaner. The Cleaning Lady has been lauded for its storyline and complex characters since its release. Season 4, the latest installment, is now streaming on Fox and continues to explore the power struggles surrounding Thony’s journey.

The soundtrack of The Cleaning Lady sets the mood for the series. Oscar-nominated composer Mark Isham created the score with his son Nick and Ruby Ibarra.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of soundtracks from The Cleaning Lady

Ad

Season 1 soundtrack

Luca – Mark Isham, Ruby Ibarra, Nick Isham

Thony Takes the Job – Mark Isham, Ruby Ibarra, Nick Isham

Runaway – Mark Isham, Ruby Ibarra, Nick Isham

Thony Tells Arman – Mark Isham

Breaking In – Mark Isham

Garrett and Guns – Mark Isham

Fiona's Family Bonds – Mark Isham

What the Future Holds – Mark Isham

Thony and Arman Team Up – Mark Isham

Laptop – Mark Isham

Tightrope – Ruby Ibarra & Nick Isham

Arman and Isabel – Mark Isham

Nadia – Mark Isham

Bloodstream – Mark Isham

Nadia Betrayed – Mark Isham

Let's Roll Out – Mark Isham

Take the Win – Mark Isham

Lost Without You – Mark Isham

Someone to Watch Over Me – Mark Isham

Ad

Season 2 Soundtrack

Listo pa' pelear – Nova Mariéé, German Briseño, HeXe Joint, Cucovich

Brat$ Doll – Zae

Changes – Charles Bradley

Out of Orbit – Alex Benson

By The Numbers – John Coltrane

Get the Party Started – P!nk

Serve The Rich – PINS

Por Aquí – Tracy De Sá

Savage – Ruby Ibarra & Nick Isham

Wicked Ones – DOROTHY

As Time Goes By – David Kates

Call In The Night – Eric Sharp, Zhao

Can't Stay – Kamileon

Mother – Byland

Bang (feat. Kool A.D.) – Bonde Do Rolê

Whatever Lola Wants (Lola Gets) – The Cleaning Lady Cast

L.U.V – Catholic Action

Eye For an Eye – Mags Duval

Si Nos Vemos – Miles Lianson, Javier Fernando

Help – Odaiba, Anna Majidson

I Need My Girl – The National

Save Me – Aimee Mann

Above the Clouds – SŸDE, Olivia Reid

Seize The Day – Wax Tailor, Charlotte Savary

Velvet Ring – Big Thief

Call In The Night – Eric Sharp, Zhao

Onto Something New – Aaron Kerr, Djay Cas, Ty Frankel

Fray – Danielle Ponder

No Matter – GRAN CAVALLO

Oh, Baby! – Jessy Wilson

When the Party’s Over – James Blake

Ad

Season 3 soundtrack

Ad

Caiste – Kensaye, Fedzilla

LWKY (feat. SwKeith, JTheKidd & YP) – Teys

SLB – Teys

Knockin – Tim Atlas

So My Darling – Rachel Chinouriri

Push It – Garbage

Sister Take My Hand – Eerie Wanda

Here Comes Trouble – Bad Company

No Fuí Yo – Sgt. Papers

Listo pa' pelear – HeXe Joint, German Briseño, Cucovich, Nova Mariéé

Triumph – Bishop Briggs

Rise Up – Cypress Hill, Tom Morello

Holy Ghost $$$ – Esty

El reloj – Los Panchos

World Ends Tonight – Two Another

Boomerang – EJ Sarà

Great Escape – Simon Diamond, James Donald Davies

God – Jake Daniels

Ride – Rudie Crew, The, YAS, Kole

Bury – Unions

Mood Swings – Little Simz

Ad

Season 4 soundtrack (So far)

Amapolas – Leo Rizzi

Kill the King (Virgile Allien Remix) [Radio Edit] – Lena Deluxe

More about The Cleaning Lady

Ad

The Cleaning Lady is a crime drama centered on Thony De La Rosa, a woman caught between the pursuit of saving her son’s life and engaging in a dangerous criminal underworld.

As she navigates this complex world, Thony’s skills as a doctor are leveraged by a powerful criminal named Arman Morales. Creating a dynamic that is both exciting and emotionally charged, she cleans and manages to keep a front for her family. The show addresses the themes of survival, loyalty, and the lengths a mother will go to safeguard her child.

Ad

Season 4 keeps developing Thony's power dynamics and personal growth as well as the mounting tension surrounding the criminal organization she finds herself caught up in.

Follow us for further movie and show releases and the details for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback