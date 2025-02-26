The Equalizer season 5 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The Equalizer season 5 episode 10 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 10 pm ET on CBS. Titled Dirty S*xy Money, the episode is directed by Chris Fisher and written by Barry O'Brien.

In the previous episode of The Equalizer, Robyn, Mel, and Harry solve a missing person's case involving the pregnant woman Maya Williams. She becomes the target of a nefarious group that intends to steal her newborn baby and sell the child for money.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.... She is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations about The Equalizer season 5.

When to watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 10?

Dante's brother James as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

The Equalizer season 5 episode 10, titled Dirty S*xy Money, will air at 10 pm on CBS on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Chris Fisher and Barry O'Brien serve as the episode’s director and writer, respectively.

Take a look at the episode’s release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 10:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 09:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 08:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 3, 2025 03:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 3, 2025 04:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 3, 2025 05:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 08:30 am

Where to watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 10?

An image of Aunt Vi from The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

Viewers can watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 10 on the CBS network. It can also be watched live on the network's official website and app with a valid CBS subscription.

Those without a cable connection can opt for the Hulu with Live TV plan that provides access to CBS. This plan also includes Disney+ and ESPN and comes in ad-supported and ad-free options. The plan starts at $82.99 per month. Also, the Live TV Only plan allows subscribers to watch 90+ live TV channels, including CBS, and is priced at $81.99 per month only.

Furthermore, the episode will arrive on Paramount+ the day after its release, and it can be streamed by subscribing to one of the two plans. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan is priced at $7.99 monthly and $59.99 yearly. The ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan costs $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year.

The episode can also be streamed live and on-demand on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.

What happens in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9?

The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 showcases Robyn and Mel racing against time to save the pregnant woman Maya Williams from a dangerous ploy to steal her newborn baby.

After she is kidnapped from her home, her close friend Faith reaches out to the equalizer for help as the cops fail to actively search for Maya due to her past history with drugs.

During their investigation, Robyn's team uncovers an illegal racket in New York City that targets pregnant women with a history of substance abuse. After these women give birth, their babies are stolen and sold to rich, childless couples, while the mothers are told they gave birth to stillborns.

Robyn, Mel, and Harry find the masterminds behind the evil scheme - the corrupt Dr. Bennings and the wicked nurse Regina. They rush to rescue Maya and her unborn child before she becomes their latest victim.

Meanwhile, Dante meets his half-brother James and the two decide to stay in touch and look after their aging father together.

What to expect from The Equalizer season 5 episode 10?

An image of Delilah as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

In the next episode of The Equalizer, Robyn is called to look into a fire incident where a couple loses their savings worth millions of dollars. Suspecting the fire was caused to cover up a robbery, she will team up with Dante to nab the culprits in time. Meanwhile, Mel will come clean to her parents about experiencing PTSD and the challenges of dealing with it.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

“McCall is asked to help a local family that lost their life savings in a suspicious fire; Mel opens up to her parents about her PTSD.”

Follow us for the episode recap of The Equalizer season 5 episode 10 soon after it airs on CBS.

