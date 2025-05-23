The fascinating true story behind Pee-wee as Himself, explained

Pee-wee as Himself, a two-part HBO docu-series, reveals the life of Paul Reubens, the mastermind behind the legendary Pee-wee Herman character. Written and directed by Matt Wolf, this 2025 series follows Reubens' ascendancy from being an improv comedian with The Groundlings to becoming a pop culture icon via productions such as Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985) and the Emmy-winning Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986–1990).

Pee-wee as Himself is based on more than 40 hours of interviews taped prior to Reubens' passing in 2023; the film delves into his personal struggles, such as his 1991 and 2002 arrests and his later coming out as gay. It opened at Sundance on January 23, 2025, and broadcast on HBO and streamed on Max on May 23, 2025, from 8:00 to 11:20 p.m. ET/PT.

Set against a backdrop of archival images and interviews with collaborators such as Laurence Fishburne and Tim Burton, the documentary showcases Reubens' circus-infused beginnings and creative vision, taking a profound examination of a man who entertained millions but kept himself secret.

The real story behind Pee-wee as Himself

Pee-wee as Himself (Image via Max)

The documentary Pee-wee as Himself is based on interviews with Paul Reubens and his friends, but his life contains facts not presented in the film. Born in 1952 in Peekskill, New York, Reubens later traveled to Sarasota, Florida, where he was influenced by the Ringling Bros. and was interested in performance.

At CalArts in the 1970s, he experimented with performance art and drag, where he encountered a painter named Guy whose manner of speaking inspired Pee-wee's catchphrases such as "I meant to do that!" Reubens opted to devote himself to his career at this time rather than pursue this relationship, which he would later term a necessary sacrifice given Hollywood's conservative atmosphere.

The movie just barely refers to his early work, but Reubens also appeared in small roles in Cheech & Chong's Next Movie (1980) and Mork & Mindy. The documentary takes his 1991 arrest for indecent exposure as a media firestorm, but in actuality, it resulted in CBS canceling Pee-wee's Playhouse reruns as well as toy recalls, to the grief of Reubens.

His 2002 legal case concerning artwork collection materials is covered, but the movie does not report on his three-year probation. Reubens' leukemia, not disclosed until his death, is indicative of his reserved nature, a reflection opposite of the documentary's focus on his public strength.

Why Pee-wee as Himself stands out

Pee-wee as Himself sets itself apart by combining rare footage with personal insights into Paul Reubens’ life, moving beyond the Pee-wee Herman character. The film draws on more than 40 hours of Reubens' recordings, providing his insights on creating Pee-wee at The Groundlings and coping with the complications of fame.

It features never-seen footage from the 1981 HBO special The Pee-wee Herman Show and behind-the-scenes cutaways from Pee-wee's Playhouse, uncovering Reubens' perfectionism. Interviews with the likes of Natasha Lyonne and archived quotes from Phil Hartman uncover Reubens' influence on comedy and diversity in children's shows.

The film addresses his 1991 arrest and 2002 legal issue with court records and Reubens’ perspective, clarifying media distortions. It also covers his 2010 Broadway revival and 2016 Netflix film Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, alongside his late-life openness about his sexuality and his leukemia diagnosis, shared after his passing. Matt Wolf’s direction uses a nonlinear structure and colorful visuals that mirror Pee-wee’s playful aesthetic, creating a distinct portrait of Reubens’ legacy.

Paul Reubens’ lasting influence

Aside from the documentary Pee-wee as Himself, Paul Reubens' career as Pee-wee Herman made an impact on entertainment. His alter ego, which emerged out of 1970s improv, conjoined old-fashioned charm with absurdist humor and influenced shows like SpongeBob SquarePants.

Pee-wee's Playhouse took home 22 Emmys for its groundbreaking design and multicultural cast, featuring early roles for Laurence Fishburne and S. Epatha Merkerson. Reubens' work with artists such as Gary Panter defined the show's distinctive aesthetic, now housed in the Museum of the Moving Image.

The documentary recognizes his resurgence, but his greater impact extends to comedians such as Amy Sedaris, who respected his transgressive approach. Reubens' success at connecting children and adults through Pee-wee's naïveté and quiet humor defined a new benchmark for children's television. His archive, donated to UCLA, consists of scripts and props, guaranteeing his legacy will remain.

