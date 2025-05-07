The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 drops this week, maintaining the final season's suspenseful path with a high-stakes episode called Exodus. As the series builds toward its end, fans should anticipate further twists, intensifying character development, and an impending rebellion fermenting within the walls of Gilead.

On the heels of episode 7's aftermath, the following installment seems to be building major conflicts further and driving characters into inescapable decisions.

With Serena’s future hanging in the balance, Nick’s loyalties under scrutiny, and Mayday’s plans in motion, fans have a lot to anticipate.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8 will premiere on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

When and where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. It will be available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu starting at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time, or 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, May 12. This is in line with the platform's standard weekly release schedule for the series.

Hulu is still the sole streaming residence of the show in the U.S. The show is accessible on various levels of subscription: the ad-plan for $9.99/month, the ad-free plan for $18.99/month, and live TV packages beginning at $82.99/month. Fans can stream the episode right away when it comes out as long as they have an ongoing subscription.

Overseas viewers can also catch up with The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8. New episodes are streaming in Australia on SBS On Demand, and viewers in the United Kingdom are watching new episodes on Amazon Prime Video, where the show maintains a regular release schedule after the U.S. release.

Here is the full release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,

Release Date Release Time May 13, 2025 12:00 ET May 13, 2025 16:00 GMT May 14, 2025 02:00 AEST May 13, 2025 18:00 SAST May 13, 2025 09:00 PST

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7?

Episode 7 was the turning point for several main characters and the blueprint for the revolution to unfold. Nick's betrayal, having revealed Mayday's first mission to raid Jezebel's, was countered by Commander Wharton by demanding the violent murders of almost every woman at the brothel except Janine, who was left alive.

June and Moira quickly spun back around to a new proposal: to attack during Wharton and Serena Joy's wedding, taking advantage of the veiled Handmaids' cover to smuggle in firearms. The key to the success of the plan, however, depends on timing and trust, both of which are scarce commodities in Gilead.

Episode 7 brought another major new character, Aunt Phoebe, played by D'Arcy Carden. While pretending to be faithful, Aunt Phoebe works for Mayday undercover. Phoebe is another new component of deception and plotting within the regime.

On the other side, Aunt Lydia distrusted the motives of Phoebe but ended up moving to Washington, which paved the way for Phoebe's work in being supportive of June's mission inside.

The episode concluded with June repeating a personalized version of Psalm 23, voicing her determination to deliver justice to Gilead in a very rare and emotionally heightened moment, a foreshadowing of the intensity to come in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8.

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8? (speculation)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8, titled - Exodus, presents a possible break, revolution, or permanent turnaround in the television series' dynamic. Based on the official synopsis,

"June and Moira carry out their perilous plot. Serena commits to something major."

This leads audiences to anticipate witnessing the end of the plan of the new strategy of resistance at Serena's wedding.

June and Moira's stakes are huge. It may be a major hit against Gilead's leadership if they are successful. However, with the presence of veiled Handmaids at a heavily secured event, any attempt is also risky and uncertain. Aunt Phoebe's position is likely to become pivotal as the scheme develops.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 8 also teases Serena Joy's storyline developments. The episode is intentionally ambiguous but hints at a huge plot twist; whether she decides to get closer to the regime or defect is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Janine's fate hangs in the air. Still detained by Commander Bell, she's being mistreated and isolated. Fans will be watching anxiously to determine if a rescue plan is in store or if her arc takes a more sinister route.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode on Hulu.

