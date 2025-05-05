The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and more

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is creeping towards its end, with episode 7 scheduled to be released on May 6, 2025, at midnight ET. Titled Shattered, the episode will pick up after the events of episode 6, which left everyone shocked.

The show premiered in April 2017 and is finally coming to an end after eight long years and six seasons. Season 6 marks the end of the story, which has long seen the Handmaids suffer at the hands of the patriarchal and oppressive society of Gilead.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale season 6. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6, titled Surprise, ended with a shocking twist, as June's faith in Nick crumbles upon learning that he told Commander Wharton about Mayday's plan.

Nick and June remain hidden in the closet, while Wharton tells Serena about how his son-in-law, Nick, revealed Mayday's plan to kill the Commanders at the brothel. June's jaw drops open as she closes her eyes and regrets trusting Nick, who is embarrassed and guilty about his actions.

Release date and time for The Handmaid's Tale

season 6 episode 7

As mentioned above, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at midnight ET. Hulu is notably only available in the United States.

Since broadcast timings differ by region, the table below outlines the release timings of the episode on Hulu for six different time zones in the US.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 6 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 8 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9 pm Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 10 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 11 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 12 am

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7?

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 will be available for streaming on Hulu (Image via Getty)

The Handmaid's Tale is an original Hulu series, so new episodes are released exclusively on the platform for fans to watch with a valid subscription. The standard subscription price to the platform with ads is $9.99 per month with a 30-day free trial.

Additionally, those interested in a Hulu subscription without ads have to pay $18.99 per month for smooth streaming. The yearly subscription to the ad-supported plan costs $99.99.

Elisabeth Moss opened up about the betrayal June faced in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6

For the longest time, June believed that she could trust Nick and relied on him as a source of sensitive information from Gilead. She thought that he was on her side and would help her bring the totalitarian system in Gilead down.

However, all of June's hope and trust were shattered in season 6 episode 6 when she learned that Nick had been backstabbing her. In an interview with TVLine, Elisabeth Moss opened up about what she thought of Nick's treachery.

"He is in a place where he makes the wrong decision, but I also think that there’s a way of looking at it, that other characters [will] point out to June that she should have seen this coming, that it’s been coming for a long time, that Nick has never quite been fully honest about whose side he’s on," the actress said.

Moss further said that Nick never explicitly said that he was part of the resistance or that he was planning to bring Gilead down. She added that Nick only ever said that he loved June, and that was all the truth he had ever spoken.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is available to stream on Hulu.

