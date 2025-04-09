“Don't tell anyone”— Elisabeth Moss reveals she ‘looted’ props from The Handmaid’s Tale and shares thoughts on the final season

Elisabeth Moss grabbed headlines for more than her character, June Osborne, during the red carpet premiere of The Handmaid's Tale season 6. The Emmy-winning star, who has been fronting the dystopian series since its launch in 2017, revealed a guilty secret: she had removed some iconic souvenirs from the set.

She revealed the same during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

"I took as much as I could; don’t tell anyone," she shared.

The show, which has been praised for its eerie depiction of a near-future theocratic state that denies women fundamental rights, has long been a favorite among viewers amid political discourse surrounding bodily autonomy and gender oppression.

Elisabeth Moss and her co-stars reflected on the show's legacy at the premiere and teased what's next in its final chapter, which started streaming on Hulu on April 8, 2025.

Exploring in detail Elisabeth Moss' revelation about The Handmaid's Tale season 6

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Moss laughed and confessed to looting the set for souvenirs.

"I looted the place, I have an entire handmaid's costume, I don't know what to do with it, it's not like I'm going to wear it," the actress revealed.

"I have a Scrabble board; I’ve got a lot. I took as much as I could; don’t tell anyone,” she added.

In addition to the symbolic bonnet and cloak, she wore a Scrabble board as well, looking to a prime object from earlier in the show where her character came to love Commander Waterford because of his skill at this board game.

However, she wasn't the only one scavenging; Yvonne Strahovski shared that she retained Serena Joy's prosthetic leather finger, and Madeline Brewer, who plays Janine, took Janine's eye patch for herself.

"I walked right off of set and put all my stuff in my bag and got the hell out of there," Brewer joked.

Even co-showrunner Eric Tuchman admitted to swiping an entire handmaid's costume, bonnet, and boots.

These lighthearted topics were coupled with more somber musings on the series' relevance and its unsettling similarity to actual events.

What is The Handmaid's Tale about?

Produced by Bruce Miller and adapted from the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian vision of a future where a totalitarian government known as Gilead has taken over the U.S. government.

In the face of environmental disaster and declining fertility, the new government enslaves fertile women, compelling them into reproductive servitude. The women, known as Handmaids, are paired with high-ranking men and their wives in the hope of producing children through a state-approved ritual.

The series revolves around June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), renamed Offred, and then Ofjoseph, as she moves from hand to hand with the Commanders. With time, June transforms from a hostage in the brutal regime of Gilead to a persistent commander in the rebellion.

Throughout the series, she undergoes a redemptive journey to survive, resist, and be reunited with her daughter Hannah, who was confiscated from her in the early part of the series.

Since its inception in 2017, the series has received accolades, winning eight Emmy Awards in its inaugural season, for its incisive writing, gritty performances, and horrifyingly topical themes.

Elisabeth Moss, who is also a producer and occasional director on the show, received an Emmy as well as a Golden Globe for her performance as June.

Interested viewers can watch Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

