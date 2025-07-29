The Institute season 1 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Institute season 1 episode 5, titled Back Half, is slated to release at 9 pm ET on August 3, 2025, on MGM+. Written by Eric Dickinson, the episode will delve deeper into the activities at the facility's Back Half, which was briefly mentioned in episode 4.

As Luke's TP powers develop, he might become the target of the management's nefarious motives. He will have to race against time to save himself and his friends before he's forcibly sent to the Back Half.

The episode's official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Sigsby tricks Luke into confirming he's TP, forcing him to move up his escape attempt; Tim's suspicions put him on the Institute's radar."

When does The Institute season 1 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Joe Freeman plays Luke Ellis in The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

The Institute season 1 episode 5 will premiere at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Sunday, August 3, 2025, on MGM+. The episode will delve deeper into the mysteries of the Back Half, which is a central aspect of the horror series. Check out the release times for different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, August 4, 2025 01:00 am Central European Time Monday, August 4, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, August 4, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, August 4, 2025 06:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 4, 2025 11:00 am

Viewers can watch The Institute season 1 episode 5 by subscribing to MGM+ for $6.99 a month or $58.99 a year. New subscribers will also get a 7-day free trial when they sign up for the service.

How many episodes are left in The Institute season 1?

Robert Joy plays Dr. Daniel Hendricks in The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

The Institute season 1 episode 5 will be followed by three more episodes that will be released weekly on Sundays until August 24, 2025. The remaining episodes will answer key questions about the institute's true motives, whether Luke can escape successfully, and Tim's role in rescuing the kids. Below is a list of the upcoming episodes from the psychological horror series:

Episode no. Written By Release Date 6 Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Sam Sheridan August 10, 2025 7 Sam Sheridan August 17, 2025 8 Benjamin Cavell, Sam Sheridan August 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Institute season 1 episode 4

Ben Barnes plays Tim Jamieson in The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

In The Institute season 1 episode 4, Luke undergoes the Dream Box test and sees images of his parents, along with a series of disturbing images that leave him shaken. The facility welcomes new kids — twin girls, Greta and Gerda, and a teenage boy, Harry. However, Harry ends up killing one of the twins after experiencing side effects from the drugs.

Luke's telepathic powers grow to the point that he predicts Harry's fatal attack on Greta. Hendricks and Tony put him through a grueling experiment to get him to admit that he's TP now, but he doesn't give in. Additionally, Luke and Avery connect with Kalisha in the Back Half and learn about the recovery room, where the humming sound seems to originate.

By the end of the episode, Avery uncovers what happens inside the room by reading Maureen's thoughts. Elsewhere in town, Tim investigates Annie's death, convinced she was murdered. He visits the Red Steps looking for answers, as Annie believed that the teenagers who drowned there years ago were actually killed as part of a conspiracy involving the Institute.

Major events to expect from The Institute season 1 episode 5

An image of Avery Dixon from The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

Based on the episode's official synopsis, here are a few potential plot developments viewers can look forward to in The Institute season 1 episode 5:

Sigsby will confirm her suspicion that Luke is TP and prepare to send him to the Back Half as soon as possible. Luke will do everything he can to delay his graduation until he can put his escape plan into motion.

Avery's newfound information about the recovery room could give the kids a crucial advantage in fighting against the management. Avery might also reach out to Kalisha again to learn more about the Back Half's operations.

As Tim investigates the Red Steps, he may come across evidence that could make him a potential threat to the institute.

Watch all episodes of The Institute season 1 exclusively on MGM+.

