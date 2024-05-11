The Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+: Full list of cast

The Lady in the Lake is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 19, 2024. This new series will capture viewers' attention with its engaging plot and deep characters across seven episodes.

Based on Laura Lippman's popular novel of the same name, the story takes place in the 1960s in Baltimore, a city full of cultural shifts and big social issues. The plot revolves around a mystery that affects everyone involved, set against the complex background of the city's racial and social challenges.

Leading the cast is Natalie Portman. The series is directed by Alma Har'el, known for her unique way of telling stories. With its combination of a gripping storyline and a powerful cast, The Lady in the Lake promises to be a standout show on Apple TV+, drawing in anyone who loves a good drama that makes you think.

The Lady in the Lake full cast list and their characters

Natalie Portman (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The series boasts a robust ensemble cast, each bringing life to their respective characters throughout the series:

1) Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz

In The Lady in the Lake, Natalie brings to life the character of Maddie Schwartz, a woman who steps away from her comfortable life to pursue a career in investigative journalism. Maddie is both daring and intelligent and grasps the nuances of her new path while opening doors to mysteries.

2) David Corenswet -

David portrays a charismatic and complex character whose life is tightly tied to the central mystery of the series. With a mix of charm and hidden depths, his character adds a layer of suspense and keeps the audience guessing about his true intentions and past.

3) Mikey Madison as Judith

Portrayed by Mikey, Judith is a vivacious and bold young woman whose life becomes closely intertwined with the mysterious events unfolding in the series. Her role challenges her to face the stark realities hidden behind the facade of everyday life, which eventually leads to her personal growth.

4) Pruitt Taylor Vince as Bob Bauer -

Pruitt's character, Bob Bauer, is the quintessential mysterious man with a complex past. As secrets begin to surface, his interactions with other characters create suspense and mystery.

5) Moses Ingram as Cleo Sherwood -

Moses plays Cleo Sherwood in The Lady in the Lake, a character who is covered in deep mystery. Cleo's deep ties to the series' mystery make her a central figure in the unfolding drama.

Other notable casts include:

Josiah Cross , appears in 7 episodes.

, appears in 7 episodes. Bianca Belle , is included in 7 episodes.

, is included in 7 episodes. Byron Bowers as Slappy Dark Johnson, appearing in 7 episodes.

as Slappy Dark Johnson, appearing in 7 episodes. Samir Royal portrays Lionel Johnson in 7 episodes.

portrays Lionel Johnson in 7 episodes. Derek A. Smith as Shell's Crony, appearing in 7 episodes.

as Shell's Crony, appearing in 7 episodes. Herman Wilkins as Felix, appearing in 7 episodes.

as Felix, appearing in 7 episodes. Matthew Bernard plays Jr. Star Reporter in 7 episodes.

plays Jr. Star Reporter in 7 episodes. Dylan Arnold as Steven Zawadzkie in 6 episodes.

as Steven Zawadzkie in 6 episodes. Sonal Jagasia as a Funeral attendant, also in 6 episodes.

as a Funeral attendant, also in 6 episodes. Jamal Wright plays roles such as Money Man, Comedian, Party Goer, and Pedestrian in 6 episodes.

Other notable cast members include Michael Franklin, Angela Robinson, Jennifer Mogbock, Christopher Reed, and others who contribute significantly across various episodes.

The Lady in the Lake writing credits

Natalie Portman (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A group of skilled writers shapes the depth of The Lady in the Lake. Alma Har'el directs and contributes her writing to several episodes. Briana Belser, Nambi E. Kelley, Sheila Wilson, and Boaz Yakin each bring their unique perspective to one episode.

Dre Ryan lends her writing skills to several episodes, though the exact count isn't specified. Additionally, Laura Lippman, who authored the original novel, adapts her compelling narrative for one series episode. This team of writers ensures the show is rich with narrative depth and complexity.

The Lady in the Lake production and producers

The production of The Lady in the Lake is supported by a diverse and talented group of executive and associate producers. Julie Gardner, Marc A. Hammer, and Amy J. Kaufman oversee the entire series as executive producers for all seven episodes.

Flynn MacDonell takes on the role of co-producer for the series, while Nathan Ross and Gustavo T. Astudillo contribute their executive and associate producer skills, respectively. Sheridan Thayer steps in as the Senior Vice President of Production.

Additionally, notable figures such as Alma Har'el, Chris Leggett, Laura Lippman, Sophie Mas, Lupita Nyong'o, Natalie Portman, the late Jean-Marc Vallée, and Boaz Yakin also serve as executive producers for specific episodes, ensuring the series maintains high production values and stays true to its creative vision.

The Lady in the Lake plot summary

The Lady in the Lake is set in Baltimore during the 1960s. The story follows Maddie Schwartz, a housewife who becomes an investigative journalist after getting involved in solving an unsolved murder. As she digs deeper, she encounters Cleo Sherwood, a hardworking mother actively involved in advancing the rights of Baltimore's Black community.

Their lives intertwine as they navigate personal challenges and societal issues, revealing deep secrets and injustices in the city. The Lady in the Lake combines mystery with a look at the social changes of the 1960s, offering viewers a gripping and thought-provoking drama.

This series promises to entertain and provoke thought and discussion thanks to its stellar cast, profound writing, and production.

