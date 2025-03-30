The Lady's Companion ending explained: What happens to Elena and Santiago?

The Lady's Companion is a Spanish romantic comedy series set in 1880s Madrid. As the title suggests, the show primarily follows Elena Bianda, a chaperone who manages her ward's social life and marriage prospects.

Elena enjoys the financial independence that comes with her job, but having to keep looking for employment after every ward gets married off does not give her job security. Although she is young for the role, she is proficient at helping young women find the right suitor.

The Mencia family has three daughters who require chaperoning after the tragic demise of their mother, leaving them with just their father, Don Pedro Mencia. Getting employed by the Mencia family would offer Elena job security for at least some time since the youngest Mencia daughter, Carlota, is only 14.

Abiding by the guidebook chaperones have to follow, Elena is not allowed to have romantic pursuits. Unfortunately, the heart wants what it wants, and she ends up falling for Don Mencia's godson, Santiago. While Elena keeps her feelings to herself, Santiago makes it clear to her that he is attracted to her. However, he is taken aback after he learns the web of lies she has woven.

In the end, Cristina Mencia urges Elena to go after Santiago's carriage, which is bound for Lisbon, Portugal. Elena runs after the carriage, begging for it to stop, to no avail. So, Elena and Santiago do not unite in this season of The Lady's Companion.

Who does Cristina marry in The Lady's Companion?

Cristina Mencia in The Lady's Companion (Image via Netflix)

Initially, Cristina is head over heels for Eduardo, who has been by her side through some of her toughest times. Despite Elena's warnings, Cristina makes the one mistake that makes the narrative that much more complicated: Cristina gets into an intimate relationship with Eduardo, which results in an unexpected pregnancy.

Cristina does think of the pregnancy as an issue, assuming that Eduardo will propose to her. Unfortunately, that does not happen, and Eduardo sends her a letter claiming that he does intend to marry her and is moving to Paris. This news is devastating for Cristina, who worries about bringing disgrace to her family by bearing a child out of wedlock.

The only solution to this is to find Cristina a worthy suitor. Eventually, she decides to pursue Santiago, who had been in love with her until she was swept up by Eduardo. With Eduardo out of the picture, Cristina has no option but to court Santiago, whom she finds reliable and honest. Her father is delighted with this news.

Elena manages to suppress her feelings for Santiago so that Cristina's future can be bright. Eventually, Santiago agrees to marry Cristina. However, things take a turn when Eduardo shows up unannounced, much to Don Mencia's displeasure. Eduardo claims to be still in love with Cristina, who is unwilling to give him a chance at first.

Impressed with Eduardo's genuine dedication to Cristina, Sara Mencia and Elena lock Eduardo and Cristina in the same room. Once Cristina is convinced of Eduardo's intentions to marry her this time, she goes against her father's wishes to marry him. Eventually, Don Mencia also accepts the duo's relationship for Cristina's happiness.

Why does Elena lose her job in The Lady's Companion?

Elena Bianda in The Lady's Companion (Image via Netflix)

In The Lady's Companion, Elena crosses several boundaries to keep her job, but once she meets the Mencia sisters, she becomes genuinely invested in ensuring the best for them. Besides covering up for Cristina's pregnancy, she keeps Sara's wish to pursue medical studies a secret and advocates for her right to attend university to her father when the truth comes out.

However, Elena's past eventually catches up with her. Cristina finds out that Elena comes from an affluent family and that her mother is alive, although she had claimed that she had no family. She also discovers that Elena was aware of Santiago's feelings for her and was still trying to get them together.

To make matters worse, the fact that Elena preemptively learned about the sisters before applying for the job is also revealed. Although Elena is hoping that the sisters would forgive her in the end, it does not happen, and she gets fired. In Elena's stead, her rival, Alicia, is hired as Sara and Carlota's chaperone.

At the end of The Lady's Companion, Elena neither has the job she tried so hard to get nor does she have Santiago's love. The next season will likely explore how Elena will rebuild her reputation as a chaperone and win back Santiago's adoration. On the other hand, the Mencia sisters will be chaperoned by Alicia, and she may or may not be as understanding as Elena of their aspirations.

The Lady's Companion is available to stream on Netflix.

