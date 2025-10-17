The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 ending explained: What is Sidney’s biggest revelation about Havlock?

Drama, action, and suspense compound in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 as the episode reveals more secrets starting to unfold in Frank and Sidney's quest to find Havlock. Throughout the series, so far, Sidney's relationship with Havlock has been described as complicated, but the latest installment gives even more context on how complicated things are between them.

Titled Country as F**k, The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 reveals that Sidney and Havlock are married. And according to Sidney, if Frank truly pursues going after Havlock, things are going to get messy, implying that the mess the fugitive has already left in his wake in Alaska is just the starter.

But despite the promised danger, Frank may have an even deeper reason to pursue Havlock no matter the cost.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3: What is Sidney and Havlock's real connection?

Agent Sidney Scofield (Image via Apple TV)

Sidney makes the biggest revelation about Havlock in the series so far, and it's about the real connection between them. It turns out that she's Havlock's wife, and she also refers to herself as Havlock's first victim. Over the course of the first two episodes of the series, Havlock is described as a former Navy SEAL who turned against his handlers.

Havlock was supposedly created by CIA agent Sidney Scofield, an agent she recruited and trained herself. Part of their backstory has been shown in the series in flashbacks, including the fact that Havlock, aka Levi, is somewhat smart. It doesn't take him too long to realize that Sidney is a CIA agent during their first meeting.

A flashback in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 also cuts back to a moment in their past where everything changed for her. Havlock wooed her, and against her better judgment, she fell for his charms. And based on her revelation, their relationship went deeper. It also suggests a more complex backstory between the time she recruited Havlock to when she supposedly helped Havlock escape.

Why does Havlock need Sidney's XenoGate passcode in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3?

In The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3, Havlock takes over a buggy with tourists in it. He also makes use of the fact that the Marshals don't have a visual of the buggy to make Frank do his bidding. He pretends to shoot one of the hostages if Sidney doesn't give him her XenoGate passcode. In real life, he's threatening to shoot one of the escaped inmates, so Sidney ends up giving the password.

Havlock contacts Frank (Image via Apple TV+)

Havlock needs the password to access an archive containing all of Sidney's assets. It turns out that he's looking for a specific one, someone named Armen Zhdanko, whom he contacts through the system. According to his intel status, Armen is missing after he stole Archive 6 and transferred it to the hard drive, which Havlock reportedly has.

His background also states that he was last seen with an unidentified man, which could be Havlock all along, since he supposedly has the Archive 6 hard drive. It means Havlock is not working alone, and this Armen guy could be another player in the game.

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3: What is Frank's secret?

Apple TV's The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 exposes the fact that Frank has a secret, something that even his wife, Sarah, doesn't know. That secret includes some kind of evidence that he hid on the ceiling in the basement of his house, something that Havlock knows about. He hid it somewhere new, telling Frank that the "secret" is "tucked away safely in Alaska."

Frank, who is quick with codes, finds the secret hidden in Walter Coates' book about Alaska, which turns out to be a hollowed-out chest. Inside it is a gun. But The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 ends without giving any context about what the secret is, or who owns the gun, and why Frank has it. It only teases something serious that would propel Frank to work with Sidney to find Havlock.

Catch The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Apple TV+.

