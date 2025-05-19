The Last of Us season 2 episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch and more 

As The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 is near, audiences are gearing up for an emotionally charged and possibly heart-wrenching season finale. Following a run of raw emotion, violent confrontations, and intense flashbacks, the series has come to its most important turning point so far.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max.

With only seven episodes total this season, each installment has had to mean something, and the finale promises to resolve some of the character arcs while establishing what is to be in store.

Episode 6 strayed from the story to consider the complex, broken relationship between Joel and Ellie. It was a poignant yet compelling episode that used flashbacks to explore grief, guilt, and the weight of decisions made in a world that is not yet fully recovered from destruction.

Where and when to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 7?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 drops in the United States on Sunday, May 26, 2025, at 6 PM PT (Pacific Time) only on Max. The show continues to be an exclusive streamer, meaning watchers will have to have an active subscription to view the episode when it is released.

For global viewers, the release time will differ by time zones. In the UK, for instance, the episode will air in the wee hours of Monday morning, while in India, it will air on Monday morning.

For non-American fans, the show is commonly released through regional partners of HBO, for instance, Sky Atlantic in the UK or JioCinema in India.

Here is the full release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, May 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, May 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, May 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, May 26, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, May 26, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, May 26, 2025

What happened in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6?

Rather than continuing the main storyline of Ellie's revenge-filled journey across Seattle, it seems that the present timeline of The Last of Us season 2, episode 6 paused to give a timeline of flashbacks over the years that make up Joel's and Ellie's relationship.

The episode started with a haunting memory of 1983, depicting a young Joel and his brother Tommy and their father, and it laid the groundwork for the generational trauma Joel later referred to with Ellie.

The emotional significance of the episode was built around four defining flashbacks around Ellie's birthdays. One involved Joel presenting her with a guitar and singing Pearl Jam's Future Days, and another was their recollection of their memorable trip to the museum, where Joel attempted to provide Ellie with a sense of normalcy and awe.

The third was Ellie getting tattooed, and the fourth was a co-patrol mission where events turned tragic.

On that patrol, Joel and Ellie came across a group that had been attacked by Infected. The sole survivor, Eugene, had been bitten and requested that they take him back to Jackson so he could bid his wife farewell. Joel made the tough choice, though, and shot Eugene before Ellie could go back for the horses.

He then lied to Eugene's wife, but Ellie told her the truth, prompting an acrimonious breakdown in her relationship with Joel.

The episode also finally resolved a question from season 1: Did Ellie know Joel had lied about the Fireflies? Following the New Year's Eve dance, Ellie reproached Joel, and he admitted to killing the Fireflies and rescued her, knowing it would condemn the cure.

Ellie, conflicted between gratitude and betrayal, informed him she wished to forgive him, but hadn't yet been able to do so before his death. The episode came to a close with Ellie walking back into the theater, full of blood and aloneness after killing Nora at Lakehill Hospital.

What to expect in The Last of Us season 2 episode 7?

With the platform now laid for the ultimate showdown, The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 should transition back to the current timeline and track Ellie as she remains on her cycle of revenge.

The ending scenes of the last episode confirmed she had returned from Lakehill Hospital, meaning that her quest for Abby and the remaining WLF members is far from over in The Last of Us season 2 episode 7.

Tensions are running high. Ellie's moral decline has been one of slow but extreme degrees throughout the season. Her deeds, above all, the horrific killing of Nora, have been a stark delineation of justice and obsession, and the finale will perhaps finally have to deal with the repercussions of that decline.

There is also a lot to look forward to from Abby's perspective, as season 2 still has not fully shown her whereabouts or state of mind after episode 2. With the design of The Last of Us Part II video game, the finale may conclude with a change of perspective or cliffhanger that goes directly into season 3.

With intense emotional stakes and so much left unresolved, The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 can be both an ending and a beginning for Ellie, and leave everyone wondering what exactly redemption or revenge means in a world so broken.

Interested viewers can watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 on HBO.

