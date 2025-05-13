What happens to Dina in The Last of Us? Character fate explored

When it comes to game-to-screen adaptation, the HBO dystopian series The Last of Us has seldom diverged. The show even implemented the death of one of the show's crucial characters in its narrative, despite heavy pushback from the audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Therefore, when it was revealed in episode 4 of the show's second season that Dina was expecting a child, not many who have played The Last of Us video games were surprised. The only difference between the game and the show was how Ellie received the news.

While in the game, Ellie wasn't too pleased to learn about Dina's pregnancy, in the show, she was elated and wished to take care of her child. That being said, Dina's pregnancy arc has led many to worry about what is to come next in the show.

In the game, after Joel dies, Ellie becomes determined to seek revenge for his death from Abby and others of the WLF. Her determination is momentarily led to rest after Dina gives birth, but through a turn of events, she gets involved in avenging Joel's death again, leaving Dina and her child (JJ) alone.

The next time she comes back, she finds that all of Dina and JJ's belongings are gone, and so are they.

Dina seemingly leaves Ellie at the end of The Last of Us games

As previously mentioned, towards the end of The Last of Us games, Ellie comes back to the farm, but Dina and JJ are gone. Although the reasons behind their absence are not revealed, it can be inferred that Dina left because Ellie was consumed by thoughts of seeking revenge for Joel's death.

She was so determined to kill Abby that she did not think much about her partner and child. After initially realizing how pursuing Abby was detrimental to herself and those around her, Ellie had set her revenge plan aside. However, sometime later, Tommy arrived and convinced Ellie to go on the hunt again.

Ellie sought Abby out and found her, but ultimately let her go. She then set out home with a feeling of contentment for doing the right thing. However, upon returning home, Ellie discovered an empty house.

Another ongoing theory regarding Dina's absence suggests that she might have been killed by the enemy forces. Among them, Abby and the WLF have the most chances. However, based on how the previous events unfolded in the game, the first theory appears to be more plausible than the second.

Who is the father of Dina's baby in The Last of Us?

In the HBO series, The Last of Us, Dina is pregnant with the child of her former partner, Jesse. The two had a loving relationship before they broke up, and continue to remain friends despite Dina being with Ellie now. Not only that, Jesse also remains on good terms with Ellie and often looks out for her when in need.

In the video games as well, Jesse was the father of Dina's child. Additionally, he was friends with both Dina and Ellie and helped the latter with avenging Joel's death. In Seattle, Jesse was part of the group, including Ellie and Dina, that was on the hunt for Abby and the other WLF members. He even lost his life in Abby's hands, proving that his friends and family come before anyone else.

The Last of Us season 2 is currently streaming on Max.

