The Leopard season 2 seems unlikely, but no official word on its future

The question on every fan's mind is whether The Leopard season 2 will happen. Released on March 5, 2025, on Netflix, The Leopard season 1 has been a huge hit among fans of period dramas, Italian culture, or Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's eponymous classic novel, on which the series is based.

The show has been directed by Tom Shankland, in collaboration with Laura Luchetti and Giuseppe Capotondi. It features several Italian stars and chronicles the story of the Prince of Salina, Don Fabrizio Corbera, who tries his best to save his family's name and dignity at the height of the unification of Italy.

The series is set in the late nineteenth century, which was a time of huge socioeconomic and political changes in Sicily. Season 1 concluded with six episodes, and so far, there has been no official announcement regarding a potential The Leopard season 2.

Are there any chances of The Leopard season 2 happening?

Tancredi Falconeri, Don Fabrizio Corbera, and Angelica Sedara in The Leopard (Image via Netflix)

The Leopard is an Italian political historical drama that highlights the struggles of the aristocratic families during the second half of the 19th century, as Giuseppe Garibaldi’s Redshirt army was on the verge of conquering the island of Sicily. The story follows aging aristocrat Fabrizio Corbera as he attempts to keep his family together and preserve its dignity.

According to a Netflix press release dated January 13, 2025, The Leopard is a limited series. Given that Netflix's limited series usually do not get a renewal, the chances of The Leopard season 2 seem unlikely.

Neither Netflix nor the production team has given any update regarding a potential second season. So, even if there are any chances of The Leopard season 2 happening, fans will have to wait for someone from the production team or Netflix to officially announce it.

It is also important to note that the first season has adapted the entirety of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's novel, which was published posthumously in 1958. As a result, The Leopard season 2 would have no source material to follow and would be a complete work of fiction.

What happens at the end of The Leopard season 1?

Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta Corbera in The Leopard (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's The Leopard is not the first adaptation of Lampedusa's novel, originally titled Il Gattopardo. In 1963, Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti made a feature film based on the novel. Upon its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film won the Palme d'Or.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers ahead. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the finale episode of Netflix's The Leopard, Concetta faces a moral dilemma at the ball when she learns that Tancredi's marriage with Angelica has been unfaithful. Angelica tells Concetta that she is the right woman for Tancredi and that he should have married her.

When Tancredi and Concetta meet outside, she kisses him and realizes that her decision to marry Bombello is not right. She ultimately turns down Tancredi's offer to become his mistress, as she does not want to be in the same predicament as one of her father's mistresses.

At the ball, the Prince of Salina clashes with Don Calogero Sedara, Tancredi's father-in-law, when he learns that Sedara is trying to buy his old land. The Prince's family finally learns about his sickness after he and his daughter, Concetta, return from the ball and he falls seriously ill.

On his deathbed, the Prince asks Concetta to take care of the family's legacy because her brother, Francesco, is not ready to take the responsibility. Concetta then breaks off her engagement with Bombello, who respects her decision and lives as a spinster for the rest of her life.

Bringing forth The Leopard season 2 would jeopardize this poetic ending of the show. Even so, it is best to wait for the official announcement to find out whether or not there will be a new season.

The Leopard season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

