The Lincoln Lawyer season 4: From release window to returning cast, everything we know about the series

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 has fans buzzing with anticipation as the popular Netflix legal drama prepares to return. While no official release date has been confirmed, rumors suggest it may drop in February 2026.At the end of season 3, Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) was arrested for murder, and season 4 picks up right where that left off.The upcoming season will be based on The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly, marking a major turning point in Mickey's legal journey. His whole world and ties with people he cares about will be put to the test as the case goes on.Not only will García-Rulfo return, but so will other important characters, including Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson and Becki Newton as Lorna. A bunch of new people, like Cobie Smulders and Constance Zimmer, will join the team.Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Getty)The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet. It will consist of 10 episodes, adapting The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series.This season explores Mickey’s trial as he fights for his innocence after being framed for murder. The season will also bring in new enemies and friends, which will make Mickey's case more tense. With figures like Detective Drucker and Dana Berg, played by Constance Zimmer, a tough prosecutor, Mickey will have to work hard at everything she does.Co-showrunner Ted Humphrey hinted that season 4 will feature more emotional depth than previous seasons. From his arrest to courtroom confrontations, viewers will witness Mickey navigating some of his toughest trials yet.Also read: The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is on its way, and it can feature this intriguing Michael Connelly characterCast of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)Here’s everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 cast:Manuel García-Rulfo as Mickey HallerNeve Campbell as Maggie McPhersonBecki Newton as Lorna CraneJazz Raycole as Izzy LettsAngus Sampson as CiscoCobie Smulders as AllisonConstance Zimmer as Dana BergSasha Alexander as FBI Agent Dawn RuthJason Butler Harner as Detective DruckerEmmanuelle Chriqui as Jeanine FerrignoJason O’Mara as Jack GilroyKyle Richards as Celeste BakerScott Lawrence as Judge StoneJavon Johnson as Carter GatesElliott Gould as David &quot;Legal&quot; SiegelKrista Warner as Hayley HallerAlso read: The Lincoln Lawyer season 1: Why did Judge Holder have Vincent killed?Production details of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 wrapped filming in Los Angeles, and the post-production phase is currently underway. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, who co-run the show, have stressed how important it is to stay true to the &quot;LA noir&quot; vibe that has been a big part of its draw. New episodes should come out sometime in early 2026, after filming wrapped up earlier this year.Read more: The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Full cast list exploredPlot of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMickey Haller learns how to deal with the court system from the other side in season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Mickey is accused of murder and has to use his knowledge of the law to show that he is not guilty.The season will look at what happened after the shocking murder, how hard Mickey's defense is, and how his personal life is connected to the case. From the very first show on, viewers will learn more about Mickey's trial and the problems he is facing.The season’s plot includes twists, such as Mickey’s fight against a relentless prosecutor and the introduction of dangerous new adversaries. As Mickey’s case unfolds, old alliances will be tested, and new ones will emerge, forcing Mickey to confront both external threats and his internal struggles.The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix.