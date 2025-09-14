  • home icon
The Lincoln Lawyer season 4: From release window to returning cast, everything we know about the series

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:04 GMT
Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4
Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 has fans buzzing with anticipation as the popular Netflix legal drama prepares to return. While no official release date has been confirmed, rumors suggest it may drop in February 2026.

At the end of season 3, Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) was arrested for murder, and season 4 picks up right where that left off.

The upcoming season will be based on The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly, marking a major turning point in Mickey's legal journey. His whole world and ties with people he cares about will be put to the test as the case goes on.

Not only will García-Rulfo return, but so will other important characters, including Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson and Becki Newton as Lorna. A bunch of new people, like Cobie Smulders and Constance Zimmer, will join the team.

Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Getty)
Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Getty)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet. It will consist of 10 episodes, adapting The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series.

This season explores Mickey’s trial as he fights for his innocence after being framed for murder. The season will also bring in new enemies and friends, which will make Mickey's case more tense. With figures like Detective Drucker and Dana Berg, played by Constance Zimmer, a tough prosecutor, Mickey will have to work hard at everything she does.

Co-showrunner Ted Humphrey hinted that season 4 will feature more emotional depth than previous seasons. From his arrest to courtroom confrontations, viewers will witness Mickey navigating some of his toughest trials yet.

Cast of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)
Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Here’s everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 cast:

  • Manuel García-Rulfo as Mickey Haller
  • Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson
  • Becki Newton as Lorna Crane
  • Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts
  • Angus Sampson as Cisco
  • Cobie Smulders as Allison
  • Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg
  • Sasha Alexander as FBI Agent Dawn Ruth
  • Jason Butler Harner as Detective Drucker
  • Emmanuelle Chriqui as Jeanine Ferrigno
  • Jason O’Mara as Jack Gilroy
  • Kyle Richards as Celeste Baker
  • Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone
  • Javon Johnson as Carter Gates
  • Elliott Gould as David "Legal" Siegel
  • Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Production details of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)
Everything to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 wrapped filming in Los Angeles, and the post-production phase is currently underway. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, who co-run the show, have stressed how important it is to stay true to the "LA noir" vibe that has been a big part of its draw. New episodes should come out sometime in early 2026, after filming wrapped up earlier this year.

Plot of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Mickey Haller learns how to deal with the court system from the other side in season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Mickey is accused of murder and has to use his knowledge of the law to show that he is not guilty.

The season will look at what happened after the shocking murder, how hard Mickey's defense is, and how his personal life is connected to the case. From the very first show on, viewers will learn more about Mickey's trial and the problems he is facing.

The season’s plot includes twists, such as Mickey’s fight against a relentless prosecutor and the introduction of dangerous new adversaries. As Mickey’s case unfolds, old alliances will be tested, and new ones will emerge, forcing Mickey to confront both external threats and his internal struggles.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix.

