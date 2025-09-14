The Witcher season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Witcher season 4 is set to premiere on October 30, 2025, on Netflix. This time, fans will see Liam Hemsworth take over the role of Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill.

The season will consist of eight episodes, continuing the show's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels. This casting change marks a new chapter for the series, with the story exploring the adventures of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

Season 4 picks up where season 3 left off, with Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri split up in the middle of a war. Their paths take different turns, and they meet people they didn't expect to help them get back together.

The Witcher season 4 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2025. The season follows the events of season 3, with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer separated by war. Their journeys lead them to unexpected allies as they face new challenges along the way.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased the season's new direction, focusing on the deepening relationships between characters. As reported by Variety on September 13, 2025, she explained:

“This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever.”

The season will also continue the storyline from the books, covering Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

One of the most talked-about aspects is Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill. The first footage shows Hemsworth in action, fighting a ghost.

Cast of The Witcher season 4

A still from The Witcher season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The cast of The Witcher season 4 includes:

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Laurence Fishburne as Regis

Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart

James Purefoy as Skellen

Danny Woodburn as Zoltan

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Meng’er Zhang as Milva

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla

Cassie Clare as Philippa

Bart Edwards as Emhyr

Hugh Skinner as Radovid

Christelle Elwin as Mistle

Juliette Alexandra as Reef

Ben Radcliffe as Giselher

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix during the shooting of season 4:

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.”

Production details

A still from The Witcher season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Production for The Witcher season 4 began in earnest after the season 3 finale. According to Netflix Tudum, the show’s creator, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, expressed excitement for the future, stating:

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

The new season will feature a mix of returning and new characters, with Laurence Fishburne’s portrayal of Regis being one of the most highly anticipated additions.

A quick recap of The Witcher season 3

A still from season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The cruel deception of Vilgefortz kept Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri apart in season 3 of The Witcher. While Ciri starts her own trip, Geralt goes away to heal. She meets a group of people called the Rats and changes her name to Falka.

At the same time, Yennefer deals with the death of her boss and takes on more responsibility at Aretuza. The war between Nilfgaard and other groups will get worse in season 4 of The Witcher.

The Witcher season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

