The Witcher season 3: Does Geralt die in the end? Explained

The Witcher season 3 is out after a nail-biting wait, and episode 8 of this season was the exit of Henry Cavill’s Geralt from the show. The actor who embodied the character of Geralt of Rivia to the appreciation of fans has bowed out of the show. This makes the turn of events surrounding Geralt of prime importance.

Geralt was left in a difficult situation at the end of volume 1 of season 3, raising anticipation about the solution to the problem in volume 2. The unexpected end of volume 1 promised an action-packed ending to the season. However, Geralt did not die at the end of The Witcher season 3 as many had feared.

The lead characters of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer came together to fight the enemies of Princess of Cintra. However, at the Conclave of Mages, the dark conspiracy of Rience came to realization, leading to bloody fights in the last episode.

This has left some viewers baffled about the end of the story and Geralt’s position and needs some explaining.

Disclaimer: The article may contain the author’s opinions and some spoilers.

What happened to Geralt at the end of The Witcher season 3?

By the finale of The Witcher season 3, Geralt beheaded Rience to save Ciri from his pursuit while a battle broke out in the Conclave of Mages. The truths about betrayals, conspiracies, and sides taken came out with fights bringing many deaths.

While he sent Ciri away, Geralt battled Vilgefortz who left him on the beach to die to rush after Ciri. The Witcher was rescued and healed by Dryads and Brokilon’s healing waters. Through all the struggles and battles, the hero sent a message to Emhyr who had captured Ciri, that he would free her, come what may.

While Geralt did not die at the end of The Witcher season 3, this was the last time that actor Henry Cavill reprised the role, leaving space for Liam Hemsworth to take over after him.

Comparison of Geralt’s saga in The Witcher season 3 with the original book

Many fans had the impression that Geralt died in the finale of season 3. While the story did not reveal any such incident, the depiction may have caused confusion. The scene where Geralt and his team are shrouded in white light and he seems to be going towards the light may have given the impression of death.

Since death is often represented by a character being covered with white light, the frame of light as a finale was disconcerting for viewers.

However, it may have been a tribute to Henry Cavill since he is going to pass the torch of The Witcher to Liam Hemsworth.

The Witcher @witchernetflix



Read more: pic.twitter.com/xyIaRBbiRT It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!Read more: netflix.com/tudum/articles…

In the books of The Witcher saga, Geralt takes a secondary role after Ciri. According to the books, the story of The Lady in the Lake leaves Geralt’s end a bit vague with a heavily wounded and unconscious Geralt and Yennefer put in a boat and sent into the water by Ciri as a farewell.

There is no clarity on whether Geralt dies in the book. However, Henry Cavill’s Geralt is still alive at the end of The Witcher season 3 on Netflix.

How does the story of The Witcher season 3 end?

While Ciri, along with Geralt and Yennefer, was on the run in The Witcher season 3, Rience and King Vizimir’s army were on the lookout for the princess.

By episode 5, titled The Art of Illusion, Geralt and Yennefer had identified the powerful antagonists – Vilgefortz played by Mahesh Jadu, besides Stregobor, Rience and Lydia.

Moreover, they discovered that Vilgefortz was behind all the sinister actions of Rience and Lydia. Furthermore, they found out wizard Stregobor had used magic to turn mage Teryn into a double of Ciri.

At the Conclave of Mages, both Dijkstra and Vilgefortz tried to persuade Geralt to hand over Ciri to them for her protection. When Geralt refused, Dijkstra held a knife to his throat and the loyalties of others were also revealed.

Netflix @netflix Go inside — quite literally — Geralt and Vilgefortz's iconic fight scene from The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 pic.twitter.com/taYpEG4ZN0

The ensuing battle caused many deaths – Lydia, Filavandreal, Artorius, and Rience – while Tissaia took her life out of guilt. While Ciri let Cahir go despite getting the opportunity to kill him, she was tracked by Vilgefortz when she climbed the tower of Tor Lara.

Ciri blasted the tower, producing massive energy and used a portal to go to Korath Desert where she got captured by Emhyr.

Analysis of other major characters from The Witcher season 3

While Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are the leads that the story has been following, Rience came up as an important villain to interfere with the lead team in The Witcher season 3.

Rience, played by Chris Fulton, is a fire mage who stalks Ciri under the instructions of another mage Lydia, who in turn is guided by someone she calls “My Lord.”

By the end of episode 5, it is clear that Vilgefortz is behind all the stalking and seeking of Ciri.

Vilgefortz is a shrewd mage who partners with Tissaia while working with Nilfgaard. Being one of the most powerful mages, he wants Ciri, who is one of the most powerful sources, to join the powers to do bigger things.

Dijkstra is the spokesperson for Redania, a kingdom controlled by King Vizimir. Just like Vilgefortz, Dijkstra also tries to convince Geralt to give Ciri up to Redania. When Geralt refuses, Dijkstra holds a knife to the protagonist.

Who is Falka?

best of freya allan @freyasallan pic.twitter.com/yUFZFhQbtN “she’s mourning and slightly shedding the Ciri we’ve known this entire time — that innocent dreamer Ciri, [] She doesn’t feel like Ciri anymore. She feels, like Falka, this character she’s been talking to who’s very brutal and bloody and has killed so many people.” #thewitcher

Hallucinating in the heat of the Korath Desert, besides her mother and grandmother, Ciri saw Falka, an eminent elven leader. When she was rescued by the “Rats” from the clutches of nomadic captors, she gives her identity as Falka.

While this may be a smart move to disguise her presence, it may also mean that she did not feel like Ciri anymore.

Since she kills her captor, she may be letting go of the Ciri who never killed according to creator Hissrich as told in the TUDUM festival in April this year.

They further revealed that Ciri will have a new family in the group of misfit teenagers, the Rats, and will show a new side of her character.

Final thoughts on The Witcher season 3

While fans know about the farewell of the actor playing Geralt in season 3, they have been wondering whether Geralt will die by the end of the season. However, the character lives and promises to do anything for Ciri and Yen despite each choosing a different path.

The Witcher’s walk towards the horizon is a farewell tribute to actor Henry Cavill while the baton passes on to Liam Hemsworth.

Catch The Witcher season 3 on Netflix.