The Lowdown season 1 episode 4 ending explained: What happened between the Washberg brothers?

The Lowdown season 1 episode 4, titled Short on Cowboys, premiered on October 7, 2025, on FX and cleared up more than a few plot points after the first three episodes. Following Dale’s death in the opening episode, the last two episodes have spent time trying to unravel threads that the dead Washberg brother left behind.

Ad

However, episode 4 brought in a sensational twist to the tale, as it potentially pointed to another man being involved in Dale’s death.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Lowdown season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

After realizing that Betty Jo could potentially have had a role to play in Dale’s death after reading the letters and notes he left in his books, Lee Raybon starts following her. He does it badly, though, and she finds out, after which the two go have a meal and then spend a night drinking heavily.

Ad

Trending

The latter worked perfectly, as combined with Lee’s charm, Betty Jo started to open up about many secrets. She tells Lee that the real reason the Washberg brothers were fighting just before Dale died wasn’t about the land in Indian Head Hills as previously believed, but about Pearl's paternity. It’s then that Betty Jo reveals that Pearl is actually Donald's biological daughter, not Dale's, as everybody believes.

She and Donald were involved before she got married to Dale, but because their family objected, after she got pregnant, she was paired with Dale, and the two eventually got hitched.

Ad

Betty Jo reveals all and then some to Lee Raybon after a night of heavy drinking in The Lowdown season 1 episode 4

A still from The Lowdown season 1 (Image via FX)

After spending all night reading Dale’s notes and letters, Lee decides to tail Betty Jo in The Lowdown season 1 episode 4, and that’s where things kick off. Their unlikely rendezvous begins when she catches him doing a terrible job of tailing her and takes him out to lunch. Then, after reaming him out for the article he wrote on the Washberg family, the two decide to go out drinking.

Ad

That turns the relationship on its head, as after several rounds of tequila shots, the two end up kissing outside the bar and go back to Betty Jo’s house for a nightcap. They settle in and continue drinking, where, in typical Lee Raybon fashion, he presses the issue around Dale’s death and everything he learned.

And Betty Jo, after holding her ground, eventually gives in and tells Lee that Dale and Donald’s fight before the former died wasn’t about some Indian Head Hills land. Instead, she reveals that Pearl isn’t Dale’s daughter but Donald’s. She tells Lee that she was in love and in a relationship with Donald, but his family prevented them from getting married.

Ad

Then when Donald got her pregnant, she made it look like Dale believed Pearl was his daughter. Things worked out well for years until Donald retaliated during a fight the two brothers had before Dale died and told him about Pearl’s real paternity.

Not only that, but she also reveals, the morning after the two spend the night together, that she wouldn’t blackmail or hold the Washbergs at gunpoint because they’re not a cash-rich family in the ending of The Lowdown season 1 episode 4.

Ad

Allen meets his maker and proves that Lee might just be in over his head this time

A still from The Lowdown season 1 (Image via FX)

Following all the chaos that Allen has caused in the opening three episodes of the series, things were likely going to come to a head for him at some point, and that turned out to be in The Lowdown season 1 episode 4. The episode focused on Lee and his exploits, but it also gave viewers a glimpse into Allen’s life. From his visit to an Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meeting to his daily routine, the episode felt like the beginning of the end for him.

Ad

That’s precisely what it turned out to be, as Allen made a call toward the end of The Lowdown season 1 episode 4 to a mysterious voice on the other end. He asked for help with the bodies of the two skinheads he had killed earlier on in the series, and the voice gave him instructions for a meeting location.

But instead, while at a traffic light, a silenced gunshot rings out and pierces Allen’s neck, after which the killer steps out to check if he’s actually dead. Allen, who's barely alive, wakes up and drives away, but more shots ring out, and he ends up crashing the car, dead when the passersby find him.

Ad

It showcases just how meaningless his life was just episodes after he was presented as a major antagonist for the series. Instead, he turns out to be a pawn in a much larger conspiracy and something that Lee seems completely unaware of and possibly incapable of dealing with by the end of The Lowdown season 1 episode 4.

Interested viewers can watch The Lowdown season 1 episode 4 on FX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More