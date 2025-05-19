The moment Lady Violet walked into Sherlock & Daughter episode 4, I knew secrets were about to be exposed

Sherlock & Daughter episode 4 aired on The CW on May 14, 2025, in the United States. Titled For Kith and Kin, the show's fourth installment ended with the wealthy socialite Lady Violet Somerset visiting her old friend, Sherlock Holmes. The series revealed surprising details about Holmes's past through her character, and I'm sure that she will spill more scandalous secrets in the coming episodes.

The Irish actress Fiona Glascott gave a captivating performance as Lady Violet Somerset. She embodied the character's cunning nature, and I felt that she stole the spotlight from David Thewlis, who plays Sherlock Holmes in the period drama series.

Who is Lady Violet in Sherlock & Daughter episode 4?

An image of Lady Violet and Sherlock Holmes from Sherlock & Daughter episode 4 (Image via The CW)

Lady Violet is a wealthy socialite and a longtime friend of Sherlock Holmes. The American ambassador has hired her to train his daughter, Clara Anderson, for Britain's high society life in preparation for her debut at a ball to attract suitable marriage prospects.

She is a feisty character whose judgment spares no one. She calls her protégé Clara 'immature' and labels American women as 'vulgar' for their passionate nature within the span of a few minutes.

Her penchant for gossip is evident from the first moment as she starts inquiring about Watson and Mrs. Hudson's whereabouts. Holmes hides the fact that both of them have been kidnapped by pretending that they are away on vacation. She then proceeds to inform her old friend about Lord Withersea's suicide in Richmond, which, unbeknownst to her, Holmes witnessed.

Lady Violet's purpose in visiting is to convince Holmes to relieve Amelia of her duties so she can work as Clara's chaperone, at the behest of the Andersons. She believes a maid shouldn't have a say in such matters and that it's entirely up to Holmes to decide her future.

Lady Violet reveals Holmes's past in Sherlock & Daughter episode 4

An image taken from Sherlock & Daughter episode 4 (Image via The CW)

During their conversation, Lady Violet discovers the picture that Amelia brought from California. It depicts her mother Lucia, Holmes, and Lady Violet standing alongside Indians, cowboys, cutthroats, and sharpshooters. She reveals that Holmes not only knew Lucia but was also madly in love with her, which fans like myself had long suspected.

Lucia was an engineer who devised the design for a dangerous weapon that Holmes was determined to build. He shared the details with Violet in the hopes that her father, who ran the Ministry of War, would assist them in constructing the weapon.

She also gathers information about Amelia's parentage through the Pinkertons. Lady Violet informs Holmes that Amelia was born 18 months after Lucia left London and that her father is a deceased explorer who remains unnamed in her birth records.

By connecting all the dots, I am convinced that the Red Thread gang stole Lucia Rojas's designs for the weapon that Lady Violet mentions. The crime syndicate is in the process of building the weapon, as Lord Withersea confirmed before shooting himself to death in episode 4.

Lady Violet appears for only five minutes in the final scene of Sherlock & Daughter episode 4, but her commanding presence left a significant impression on me. I would go so far as to call her the highlight of the entire episode.

Watch the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 every Wednesday at 9 pm on The CW.

