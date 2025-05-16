Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Why does Lady Violet Somerset visit Holmes?

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4, For Kith and Kin, aired on The CW at 9 pm ET on May 14, 2025. The latest episode is directed by Bryn Higgins and co-written by Shelly Goldstein and Brendan Foley.

Amelia and Holmes encounter Lord Withersea at his estate in Richmond while searching for Watson and Mrs. Hudson. Holmes travels to Scotland Yard to look into Daniel Moriarty's whereabouts. At the end of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4, Lady Violet Somerset visits Holmes to convince him to allow Amelia to work as a chaperone for Clara Anderson.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4.

Who is Lady Violet Somerset in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

Fiona Glascott is seen as Lady Violet Somerset in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 (Image via The CW)

Lady Violet Somerset, an old acquaintance of Holmes, pays him a visit at the end of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4. She is hired by the Andersons to train their young daughter, Clara, in the ways of British high society. At the behest of Clara's mother, Lady Violet urges her friend to let Amelia work as Clara's chaperone.

Lady Violet reminisces about the time Holmes fell in love with a Native American engineer named Little Dove, who is revealed to be Amelia's mother, Lucia Rojas. Lady Violet mentions Lucia's design for a weapon that Holmes wanted her father, who worked at the Ministry of War, to build.

She departs, handing Holmes a telegram that proves Amelia was born 18 months after Lucia left London, making it unlikely for her to be Holmes' biological daughter.

Amelia meets Michael Wylie in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4

Joe Klocek plays Daniel Moriarty/Michael Wylie in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 (Image via X/@The CW)

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 picks up right after the last moments of episode 3, where Amelia confronts the man who was following her all afternoon. The young gentleman introduces himself as Michael Wylie and asks Amelia to find out if her boss, who put Jim Moriarty in prison, plans to accuse him of more crimes.

When Amelia hesitates, he offers her 1£ for the information, and arranges to meet her the next day at Mrs. Bailey’s Teahouse at 4 pm. Back at Holmes' residence, the detective surmises that Amelia got into a scuffle with someone while retrieving the horse, Chance. She makes up a story about fighting off an older man who was trying to steal the horse, instead of coming clean about Michael Wylie.

At the end of the episode, Amelia discovers that Wylie's real name is Daniel Moriarty and that he is Jim Moriarty's son. Holmes informs her that he is searching for Daniel in exchange for Moriarty's help in taking down the Red Thread gang.

What happens to Amelia in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4?

Blu Hunt plays Amelia Rojas in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 (Image via The CW)

At 221B Baker Street, Amelia informs Holmes that Marjorie Anderson offered her work as Clara’s chaperone. Since Clara is their only link to the Red Thread gang after Charlie’s death, Holmes says that it's worth considering the offer.

In the last episode, Holmes discovered the names of Charlie’s accomplices— Weams and Magott— during their brief encounter in prison. Moreover, Amelia makes a sketch of the two men, having seen them escape the coffin factory while rescuing Clara in episode 2.

The detective sends Amelia on a mission to find the accomplices and hands her a firearm for her own protection. Holmes is surprised by Amelia’s proficiency with a handgun, which she attributes to her mother.

A young Amelia as seen in California in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 (Image via The CW)

He instructs her to find out if there is a telephone inside the Withersea coffin factory, before traveling to the Richmond Chophouse in search of Weams and Magott. She is to send him a telegram if she finds any news of Watson and Mrs. Hudson. Holmes leaves her with two sovereigns for her expenses.

Inside the coffin factory, Amelia watches as Lord Withersea complains about the ongoing investigation into the fire incident. She follows him to his estate in Richmond and sends a telegram to Holmes, stating that Watson and Mrs. Hudson are likely held captive at the estate.

Amelia sneaks inside the estate and finds two coffins inside the stable room. She pries them open, hoping to find Watson and Mrs. Hudson bound inside. Instead, she finds the dead bodies of Weams and Magott. Soon after, she is found by Lord Withersea and his coachman, O’Leary, who attempts to assault Amelia.

Lord Withersea warns Holmes in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4

Lord Withersea as seen in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 4 (Image via The CW)

Meanwhile, Holmes heads off to Scotland Yard to find information on Jim Moriarty’s son, Daniel. While there, Holmes inquires about the new technology called the telephone. He speaks to the Chief Inspector Whitlock, who shares that Daniel has changed his name to Michael Wylie and works as a clerk for a broker in the stock exchange.

After receiving the telegram, Holmes takes off for Richmond and enters the stable room to find Amelia standing over O’Leary’s dead body. He finds Lord Withersea and implores him to help find his friends and bring the Red Thread gang to justice.

Lord Withersea warns him that the gang is the industrialization of crime and is planning to commit "the greatest offense ever conceived by the human mind." He then proceeds to shoot himself dead before the police can arrive. Holmes finds the telephone receipt at his desk and takes it with him for further investigation.

Watch the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 on Wednesdays on The CW.

