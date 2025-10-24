The Monster of Florence cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Netflix's The Monster of Florence is a four-part limited drama that premiered on October 22, 2025. Written by Leonardo Fasoli and Stefano Sollima, both known for shows such as Gomorrah and ZeroZeroZero. Produced by The Fremantle Company and The Apartment, and distributed internationally by Fremantle.

The show was shot all over Italy, focusing on the countryside of Florence to replicate the actual crime scenes. Every episode takes place from the perspective of a new suspect, examining Italy's infamous unsolved serial murders from 1968 to 1985, in which an unidentified attacker killed 16 victims in eight attacks on young couples.

The Monster of Florence cast also features Liliana Bottone as the forceful prosecutor, Marco Bullitta as the arrested husband, Francesca Olia as the first victim, and Giacomo Fadda and Valentino Mannias as prime family suspects.

The show provides a suspenseful, multi-angle examination of lies, family secrets, and investigative challenges in one of Europe's longest active criminal investigations, without a clear conclusion but firmly based on historical fact.

The key characters in The Monster of Florence

1) Marco Bullitta as Stefano Mele

"Hateshinaki Scarlet (Scarlet)" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival - Source: Getty

Stefano Mele, played by Marco Bullitta, is the husband of the 1968 victim Barbara Locci, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for her murder, though his weapon later appears linked to other killings.

Sardinian-born Italian actor Bullitta has appeared in films such as Asap – Antico Saggio Asiatico Proverbio (2018), Quello che è mio (2023), Eterna (2019), and Silent Assassin (2022). His performances often explore themes of everyday struggle and portray authentic Italian life, earning him steady work in independent cinema.

Bullitta also advocates for stronger Sardinian representation in film, bringing realism and emotional depth to his characters. As of October 2025, no further projects beyond this series have been announced.

2) Francesca Olia as Barbara Locci

"Hateshinaki Scarlet (Scarlet)" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival - Source: Getty

Francesca Olia stars as Barbara Locci, a woman murdered in 1968. Her death was linked to an affair with her lover, which led to the first crime-of-passion judgment and later became connected to the serial case.

Born in 1996 in Cagliari, Sardinia, Olia is a rising star fluent in Italian, English, French, and Spanish. Her credits include Timor (2024) as Rebecca and Boys (2021) as Cloe, where she faces dramatic young narratives. With training in acting, she has established a profile by working in short films and breakout roles that identify her versatility.

As of October 2025, no other upcoming projects are mentioned.

3) Giacomo Fadda as Francesco Vinci

"Il Mostro" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival - Source: Getty

In The Monster of Florence, Giacomo Fadda portrays Francesco Vinci, a suspect family member in the Sardinian trial. His scenes focus on his questioning during the investigation.

Born in Cagliari, Sardinia, Fadda has a 30-year career beginning with Mille bolle blu (1993). Credits include Woody Allen's To Rome with Love (2012), Mary Magdalene (2018), A Place to Fight For (2021), and Maria Montessori (2023).

His foreign and Italian television appearances, including L'Onore e il Rispetto (2018), show a range in supporting roles. Fadda encourages Sardinian stories through regular productivity. He will be seen in a drama series in Al Mashroa X (2025).

4) Valentino Mannias as Salvatore Vinci

"Hateshinaki Scarlet (Scarlet)" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival - Source: Getty

Valentino Mannias embodies Salvatore Vinci in The Monster of Florence, another relative questioned by police, exposing jealousy and alibis in the family web.

Born in 1991 in Serramanna, Sardinia, Mannias began as a rapper with the 2006 album Cani randagi before acting. His credits include Miriam - Il diario (2014) as Vogliazzo, Pensieri Mattutini (2020), Il Binario Morto (2022), and Lo stato delle anime (2021).

He earned a 2024 Premi Ubu nomination for theater, blending music and performance in Sardinian-focused stories. No other projects are confirmed for late 2025.

The remaining cast of The Monster of Florence

The supporting cast inclues:

Giacomo Fadda as Francesco Vinci: part of the Vinci family dynamics in the case.

part of the Vinci family dynamics in the case. Antonio Tintis as Giovanni Mele: another member of the Mele family story thread.

another member of the Mele family story thread. Giordano Mannu: cast in a supporting role within the ensemble, investigating or suspecting links in the murders.

cast in a supporting role within the ensemble, investigating or suspecting links in the murders. Niccolò Cancellieri as Piero Mucciarini: contributes to courtroom / suspect narrative threads.

contributes to courtroom / suspect narrative threads. Nicolò Pasetti as Wilhelm: a peripheral but significant character connected to the investigation’s international intersections.

Watch The Monster of Florence streaming on Netflix.

