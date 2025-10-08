The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 ending explained: Who killed the Wolf River story?

The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 continued the series' streak of showing tense twists and developments. Each character brought their own struggles and confusion to this episode, unleashing chaos that kept everything at stake.

Yanko planned a live proposal to his girlfriend, Ariana, on TMS, but things did not go as planned for him. Bradley and Chip made earnest attempts at investigating the Wolf River story, which pushed them to make tough decisions. Alex's father, Martin, remained a huge problem for her in this episode, but the crisis at TMS with Mia's absence grabbed her attention. Cory got more than he asked for from Celine, but the price he had to pay for it was huge.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Morning Show season 4 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Towards the end of the episode, Bradley manages to get more information on Ethan, the lawyer supporting the victims of Wolf River, through Ashley. Bradley finds out that Earl, Cory's fixer, was behind silencing the victims. This indicated that Cory was the one from UBA who had killed the Wolf River story in the past.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 ending explained: Who scrapped the Wolf River story in the past?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Bradley's return to UBN was because of the secret informant who made her aware of the Wolf River story in The Morning Show season 4. From episode 1, she has been working with Chip to unravel the mysterious case to understand who put an end to such pressing news at their company.

After gaining information from Claire and other prominent characters relevant to the case, Chip learnt about Ethan, the lawyer who was helping the victims of the Wolf River tragedy. He was also driven to bring the evil deeds to the public's attention. However, he died by suicide before anything could be done. This put Bradley and Chip on the search for more information on the lawyer.

Ashley from Eagle News had just the resources they needed, and Bradley sought the help of Alex to get her hands on them. Once Bradley received the documents, she found that it was Earl, Cory's fixer, who gave all the dirt on Ethan to Eagle News. This becomes a huge revelation in the series, proving that Cory was the one who killed the Wolf River story at the company on Fred's instruction.

Bradley and Chip's shocking discovery proved that Cory had a big role to play in the mysterious case they were handling. While the episode ended with this revelation, how things would unfold further will be explored in the next episode.

What could this mean for Bradley's relationship with Cory?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

After Bradley and Cory's rekindled love was explored in episode 3, the couple seemed to be enjoying their blossoming love in the new episode. From secretly meeting at work to sharing sweet moments, their relationship became one of the prominent points explored in the latest drop.

However, the final moments of the fourth episode left Bradley in utter shock. The man she was exploring a romantic relationship with turned out to be the one behind pushing down the Wolf River story.

As the episode moved to the credits roll, viewers got to see Cory and Bradley standing face to face, with the former unaware of the big revelations that could change the relationship. Not only will this complicate their bond, but it will also put them against each other in the coming episodes.

Does Alex agree to Justice's demand for her father's sake?

A still from The Morning Show season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

In episode 4 of The Morning Show season 4, Alex faces more troubles than she expected, one of the biggest being from her father, Martin. Stuck in plagiarism allegations, Martin accuses Alex of spoiling the interview with his student, Justice, who was set to expose him through their article after speaking to Alex.

While Alex denies saying anything related to his work, Martin sought her help to silence Justice and help him gain the deanship he was looking forward to receiving soon. However, this situation turns complicated when Justice turns opportunistic and asks Alex for a position at UBN in exchange for shutting down Martin's article.

Towards the end of the episode, Alex reassesses the issue, finding herself in a tough position at both ends. While her father's career was at stake, heeding to Justice's demand would lead to more problems in her professional life. At the end of the episode, Alex does not agree to Justice's demand, angering her father for not helping him as he expected her to.

After the twists and turns that the fourth episode left the viewers with, it is awaited to witness how matters will heat up for the characters ahead in the series.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

