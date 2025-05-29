The Notes From The Last Row starring Choi Hyun-wook, ChoiMin-sik & more on Netflix: Everything we know so far

On May 29, 2025, Netflix officially confirmed the cast lineup for its upcoming Korean drama The Notes From The Last Row by releasing photos from its table read. It is a psychological and suspense-driven series based on the acclaimed Spanish play El Chico de la última fila (The Boy in the Last Row).

Ad

Led by veteran actor Choi Min-sik and Weak Hero Class fame Choi Hyun-wook, the series is described by Netflix as,

"Secret Classes with a Crazy Professor and a Boy at the End of the Classroom. A suspense drama about a boy whose mind is unfathomable and a failed writer obsessed with his writing."

The Notes from the Last Row explores their evolving relationship, centered around literature, mentorship, and hidden ambition.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Notes From The Last Row: Plot overview

The Notes from the Last Row follows the story of Heo Mun-oh, a once-promising writer who now leads a quiet life as a grumpy literature professor. He is frustrated by a career that has never lived up to his expectations and burdened by self-doubt.

Mun-oh finds himself reignited with purpose when he comes across a unique writing assignment from a student who sits quietly in the back of his class — Lee Kang. Intrigued by Lee’s rare talent and fresh perspective, Mun-oh begins to mentor him through private literature sessions.

Ad

What begins as an academic interaction deepens into an intense and unpredictable relationship. Mun-oh, increasingly drawn to Lee’s mind and potential, begins to project his failed dreams onto his student.

As their connection intensifies, buried emotions and past insecurities surface, unraveling the lives of those around them.

The cast of the series

Veteran actor Choi Min-sik plays the lead role of Heo Mun-oh. Known for his recent performance in Exhuma, Choi portrays a man wrestling with professional regret and emotional turmoil. His character’s life takes a turn when he discovers Lee Kang’s writing.

Ad

Choi Hyun-wook, recognized for his roles in Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 and Twenty-Five Twenty-One, takes on the role of Lee Kang, a quiet engineering student with an exceptional gift for writing. As Mun-oh’s interest in him grows, Lee is pulled into a complex journey that challenges his mentor and himself.

Ad

Huh Joon-ho, recently seen in Buried Hearts (2025) and Noryang: Deadly Sea (2023), plays Kim Su-hun, in The Notes from the Last Row, a celebrated author and Mun-oh’s college classmate. Su-hun’s success stands in stark contrast to Mun-oh’s stagnation, rekindling old feelings of envy and inadequacy.

Kim Yunjin, globally known for Lost (2021) and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (2022), portrays Ahn Eun-joo, Su-hun’s accomplished wife, who adds further dimension to the intersecting lives of the characters.

Ad

Jin Kyung, who starred in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) and the film Veteran (2015), plays Jo Hyeon-suk, Mun-oh’s wife and a psychologist. She quietly observes her husband’s growing obsession with Lee and the emotional shifts it triggers within him.

The Notes from the Last Row is directed by Kim Gyu-tae, known for his exploration of psychological themes in works such as It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014), Our Blues (2022), and The Trunk (2024). The script is written by Jang Myung-woo, acclaimed for My Mother, the Mermaid. Their collaboration promises a layered and emotionally resonant viewing experience.

Ad

Production of The Notes from the Last Row is being handled by Kakao Entertainment in partnership with Gtist, both of whom have been involved in creating high-quality Korean dramas.

A brief overview of the career of the two main casts of The Notes From The Last Row: Choi Min-sik and Choi Hyun-wook

1962-born Choi Min-sik is a prominent South Korean actor widely regarded for his powerful screen presence and emotionally charged performances. He began drawing public attention through the television series The Moon of Seoul (1994).

Ad

However, it was Oldboy (2003) that defined his career. This film earned him international acclaim and secured him major accolades, including Best Actor honors at the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, and Grand Bell Awards. The performance remains one of the most iconic in Korean film history.

Choi's career has since included a range of critically acclaimed projects such as Lady Vengeance (2005), I Saw the Devil (2010), Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time (2012), and New World (2013). In 2014, he starred in The Admiral: Roaring Currents, which became the highest-grossing film in South Korean cinema and earned him the Grand Prize at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards.

Ad

That same year, he entered Hollywood with Lucy and was named Gallup Korea’s Film Actor of the Year. Choi continued to focus on domestic projects afterward, taking on historical and psychological roles in films like Forbidden Dream (2019) and Exhuma (2024). In 2022, Choi returned to the small screen with Big Bet, marking his first television appearance in more than 20 years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The other lead of The Notes from the Last Row, Choi Hyun-wook, born in 2002, is a rising South Korean actor known for his dynamic roles in both youth and action dramas. He made his acting debut in 2019 with the lead role in the web drama Real:Time:Love. His television breakthrough came in 2021 with Taxi Driver and Racket Boys, which earned him Best New Actor at the SBS Drama Awards.

In 2022, Choi gained widespread popularity with his role in the hit coming-of-age series Twenty-Five Twenty-One. This was followed by a standout performance in Weak Hero Class 1, which earned him recognition at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. He continued to build his career with roles in D.P. 2 (2021–2023) and Twinkling Watermelon (2023). In 2025, he appeared in My Dearest Nemesis and made a special appearance in Weak Hero Class 2, reprising his role as An Soo-ho.

Ad

The Notes from the Last Row is currently in production, with the main cast recently completing their first table read. While Netflix has not yet announced an official release date, anticipation is high due to the strong creative team and ensemble cast. Choi Min-sik's involvement, in particular, has drawn attention, with many viewers eager to see him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More