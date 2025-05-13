Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 is a popular South Korean drama known for its gritty take on high school violence. Based on the webtoon Yakhanyoungwoong by Seo Pae-Seu and Kim Jin-Seok, it follows Yeon Si-eun’s journey.

In season 1, Si-eun teams up with Ahn Su-ho to stand up to bullies at his school. In season 2, he transfers to Eunjang High School and befriends Park Hu-min, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak. Together, they face off against the Union, a violent gang led by Na Baek-jin and Geum Seong-je.

The success of Weak Hero Class not only highlighted its engaging plot but also brought its talented cast into the limelight. With the drama still on everyone's minds, the actors behind these memorable characters are lining up exciting new projects across film and television.

Upcoming projects of the Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 stars

The acclaimed Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 cast is gearing up for a dynamic slate of fresh ventures in both Korean dramas and films. Whether in historical sagas or contemporary rom-coms, the talented actors are set to showcase their versatility in diverse genres. Here's a look at where the audience will see Choi Hyun-wook, Park Ji-hoon, and their co-stars soon:

1) Choi Hyun-wook

Choi Hyun-wook as Ahn Su-ho in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Choi Hyun-wook plays the role of Ahn Su-ho in Weak Hero Class season 1 and 2. He is confirmed to be a part of the cast in Delusion, a new fantasy mystery drama produced during the Japanese colonial era and based on a best-selling webtoon. Set against the backdrop of 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai, the drama is a horror period piece that follows a vampire tale unfolding across two timelines.

It revolves around Song Jeong-hwa, a captivating vampire, played by Bae Suzy, and Yun l-ho, a mysterious painter, played by Kim Seon-ho. The story begins when Yun gets hired to paint Song's portrait. As the work progresses, her hidden identity and a series of unsettling events gradually come to light, revealing the complex relationship between the painter and his mysterious subject.

Information regarding Choi Hyun-wook's character is kept under wraps. The series will mix mystery, romance, and horror elements set during the Joseon period.

2) Park Ji-hoon

Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Park Ji-hoon plays Yeon Si-eun in Weak Hero Class season 1 and 2. The actor is in negotiations for the webtoon-based drama Kitchen Soldier. Based on the web novel Becoming a Cooking Soldier Legend, the series follows Kang Seong-jae, a struggling young man in his twenties who joins the military. There, he discovers his talent for cooking and rises to fame as a legendary army chef.

Park is also set to appear in the movie Man Who Lives with the King. Based in the Joseon era, the historical movie revolves around the tragic story of King Danjong, the sixth king of Joseon. The king gets dethroned and exiled to the far-off village of Yeongwol in Gangwon Province.

Park Ji-hoon plays the young, overthrown king, exiled with his faithful court lady, portrayed by Jeon Mi-do. In their isolated mountain village, they are met by the sympathetic villagers under the chief, played by Yu Hae-jin, who provide them refuge and security as they try to settle down from palace life.

3) Lee Jun-young

Lee Jun-young as Geum Seong-jae in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Lee Jun-young plays the character Geum Seong-jae in Weak Hero Class 2. The actor has returned to screens with Pump Up the Healthy Love, a lighthearted romantic comedy in which he co-stars with APINK's Jung Eun-ji.

The drama centers on Do Hyeon-jung portrayed by Lee Jun-young, a health-conscious gym manager whose whole life is fitness. Balancing his role as both a trainer and a struggling small business owner, Hyeon-jung finds his orderly world shaken when he crosses paths with Lee Mi-ran.

Lee Mi-ran acted by Jung Eun-ji is a travel agent planner who adores food and a fiery love life. The series has premiered on KBS2 on April 30, 2025, on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:50 pm KST. It is also available for streaming in certain areas through Viu.

4) Lee Min-jae

Lee Min-jae as Gotak in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Lee joins Weak Hero Class season 2 playing Go Hyeon-tak aka Gotak. As per South Korean media outlet Newsen, Lee Min-jae is set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy My Precious Star, where he will share the screen with Jang Da-ah. The series tells the story of Im Se-ra played by Uhm Jung-hwa, once a celebrated actress who vanished from the spotlight after a tragic accident cut her career short at its height.

After 25 years away, she makes a return to reclaim her place in the fiercely competitive world of entertainment. Lee Min-jae and Jang Da-ah will lead a romantic arc within the story, while Song Seung-heon is joining the cast in the lead role opposite Uhm Jung-hwa.

5) Choi Min-yeong

Choi Min-yeong as Seo Jun-tae in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Choi Min-yeong plays Seo Jun-tae in Weak Hero Class season 2. Choi is set to reprise his character as Kim Dae-heon for season 3 of Netflix's XO, Kitty. XO, Kitty, developed by Jenny Han, is a romance comedy-drama that was released on Netflix on May 18, 2023. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys series and centers on Kitty Song Covey.

Reprised by Anna Cathcart, Kitty, desperate to create her own love story, travels to Seoul and joins the school where her mother used to study, discovering romance, friendship, and herself in the process. The upcoming installment is expected to further delve into the coming-of-age stories of the characters, though the official release date has not been divulged. Choi Min-young portrays Kim Dae-heon, Kitty's former boyfriend, who has now become her friend.

6) Shin Seung-ho

Shin Seung-ho as Jeon Seok-dae in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Shin Seung-ho plays Jeon Seok-dae is the seas 1 of Weak Hero Class. He is reportedly in conversation to appear with Song Kang-ho in the drama Insiders, which is based on the webcomic Naeboojadeul, authored by Yoon Tae-ho. Besides that, he is set to appear in the upcoming film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, which is premiering in July 2025. In the movie, Shin is cast along with Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader is about Kim Dok-ja played by Ahn Hyo-seop, a normal office clerk and the sole individual aware of the web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World's conclusion. As the apocalyptic events of the novel become reality, Kim Dok-ja applies his inside information to survive and alter destiny. In the process, he fights and ultimately partners with the hero of the novel, Yoo Jung-hyeok played by Lee Min-ho, a warrior doomed to repeat death. They fight to rewrite the dark future of their world.

Shin Seung-ho is portraying Hyun-sung - one-time army lieutenant who originally turned up in Three Ways To Survive In A Ruined World. He is fighting on behalf of Yoo Joong-hyuk. Along the way, he becomes Kim Dokja's friend and confidant. Lee Hyun-sung is referred to as 'Pure Steel Sword,' which represents devotion, in the original plot.

7) Yoo Su-bin and Bae Na-ra

Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man and Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin in Weak Hero Class (Image via Netflix)

Yoo Su-bin and Bae Na-ra play Choi Hyo-man and Na Baek-jin, respectively, in season 2 of Weak Hero Class. Both have officially become part of the cast of ENA's new romantic comedy Tastefully Yours, which was released on May 12, 2025. The 10-episode drama airs every Monday and Tuesday and is also available for streaming on Genie TV and Netflix.

The drama chronicles the conflict and chemistry between Han Beom-u played by Kang Ha-neul, Mo Yeon-ju played by Go Min-si. Han Beom-u is a cool chaebol heir who operates Seoul's top fine dining restaurant. On the other hand Mo Yeon-ju is a feisty chef passionate about real flavors, who runs a small, signless restaurant in the countryside.

Fate unites them in Miraek, Jeonju, as they join forces to operate a city restaurant, learning from one another and gradually opening their hearts in the process. In the show, Yoo Su-bin plays the character of Shin Chun-seung, a daring and reckless neighborhood head, while Bae Na-ra will make a special appearance.

With these projects under their belts, the Weak Hero Class cast members are set to demonstrate their range and maintain momentum in both local and international markets.

