Shin Seung-ho reportedly in talks to appear in upcoming drama Inside Men

On April 18, 2025, South Korean media outlet iMBC Entertainment reported that Shin Seung-ho is in talks to appear in the upcoming drama Inside Men. The series is expected to feature a star-studded cast, including Song Kang-ho, Soo-ae, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Kim Ji-yeon (WJSN's Bona).

For those unversed, the series Inside Men has been adapted from the 2015 hit film of the same name. The movie featured veteran actors, namely, Lee Byung-hun, Baek Yoon-shik, and Cho Seung-woo. The forthcoming show would be helmed by the director Mo Wan-il and penned by screenwriter Lee Ki-chul.

Shin Seung-ho's Inside Men revolves around a prosecutor digging into the corrupt practices of individuals in power

Inside Men will be based on the webcomic Naeboojadeul, authored by Yoon Tae-ho, which was first published on November 9, 2010, on the website The Hankyoreh. According to Asianwiki, the synopsis for the forthcoming series has been provided below:

"Set during the 1980's and 1990's, a prosecutor looks into the corrupt relationship between politicians, businessmen, and the media. Lee Gang-Hee (Song Kang-Ho) is an editor for a conservative newspaper. He helps an assemblyman become the leading candidate to become the president."

It is to be noted that no details about Shin Seung-ho's character in the drama Inside Men have been revealed by the production team yet. Meanwhile, the South Korean actor and singer made his acting debut in the 2018 teen web series A-Teen, where he played the role of main protagonist Nam Si-woo. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2016.

The series aired from July 1 to September 16, 2018, on Naver TV in Korean Standard Time. Following that, the actor appeared in series such as At Eighteen and Love Alarm. Currently, he has been associated with the King Kong by Starship agency.

Shin Seung-ho rose to international prominence and fame after starring in Alchemy of Souls. The role was tailor-made for him after the drama makers, including director Park Joon-hwa and the Hong sisters, met him in real life. He further gained recognition with his role in Weak Hero Class 1. In 2023, he bagged the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards under the Male Rising Star Award category for his role in Alchemy of Souls.

In recent news, Shin Seung-ho brought the character of Seo Hyun-seok to life in the 2024 film Pilot. The movie hit the theaters on July 31, 2024. He starred alongside Jo Jung-suk, Han Sun-hwa, Lee Ju-myoung, and others.

