The Quincy Avery Effect: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Quincy Avery Effect is an exciting new documentary from Hulu, set to release on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 3 am ET. As indicated by the title, it centers on the life of Quincy Avery, a star coach to several prominent NFL quarterbacks, and the challenging journey he undertook to achieve his success.

The Quincy Avery Effect tells the real-life story of a coach whose unwavering determination, even in the face of immense struggles, serves as an inspiration to everyone. This documentary chronicles his life from his perspective, along with testimonies from players he has nurtured over the years.

He has notably been a beacon in training African-American players, who are often overlooked as quarterback prospects. He recognized his ability to help these players reach their full potential and has dedicated his life to this cause.

Quincy Avery is not only a celebrated coach but also the founder of Quarterback Takeover, or QB Takeover, one of the world's most elite platforms dedicated to nurturing young talent and preparing them for the NFL.

The Quincy Avery Effect showcases his fighting spirit and ability to connect with players facing even the toughest circumstances. Like a true coach, he mentors and inspires them to excel and fulfill their dreams of playing in the NFL one day.

The official synopsis of the documentary on Hulu reads:

A game-changing story of grit and victory. From 1,000 nights of homelessness to coaching NFL’s top Quarterbacks, Quincy Avery continues to break barriers, unlocking the full potential of athletes and reshaping the future of the game.

Where to watch The Quincy Avery Effect

The Quincy Avery Effect has a runtime of 91 minutes and is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Hulu. Viewers in the US can watch the documentary by subscribing to the platform for $9.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 per month for the ad-free version. Students can take advantage of the former at a discounted rate of $1.99 per month with a valid college ID.

Viewers can also choose the Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle, which allows streaming on all three platforms at a rate of $16.99 per month with ads or $29.99 per month without ads. The Disney+/Hulu bundle is priced at $10.99 per month and $19.99 per month for the ad-supported and ad-free versions.

Hulu is also available as part of the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Basic and Premium bundles, at rates of $16.99 and $26.99, respectively.

Plot overview

Expand Tweet

The trailer for the documentary opens with Avery proudly asserting that he trains the largest number of quarterbacks in the world. It highlights how Black players often struggle to secure the coveted quarterback position and how Quincy Avery has empowered them to change this narrative.

Directed by Bryant Robinson and produced by Andscape, the documentary tells the inspiring story of Avery, who rose from the depths of poverty, living in his car and showering in locker rooms, to not only achieve his dream but also help others achieve theirs.

Featuring successful quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, C. J. Stroud, Jordan Love, and Josh Dobbs, the documentary showcases how Quincy Avery has supported them on their journey to play for the NFL.

The Quincy Avery Effect is a life-changing and inspiring true story that illustrates how the grit and determination of just one person can significantly impact others' ability to realize their true potential.

Watch the whole documentary on Hulu from April 23, 2025.

