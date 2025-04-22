  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "2 rings in 1 year!!" - NFL fans react as Jalen Hurts marries longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows

"2 rings in 1 year!!" - NFL fans react as Jalen Hurts marries longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 22, 2025 18:43 GMT
Prime Video
"2 rings in 1 year!!" - NFL fans react as Jalen Hurts marries longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows - Source: Getty

Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts has announced his marriage to Bry Burrows. The quarterback made the major revelation in an exclusive interview with 'Men's Health’ on Tuesday, confessing to having married Burrows in the spring.

Ad

The couple has been together since 2016, and after six years of dating, Burrows and Hurts decided to exchange rings. Two years later, the couple tied the knot, news that attracted massive reactions from fans.

One fan highlighted the "2 rings" achievement of the quarterback, the first being the Super Bowl 2025 ring and the second being the wedding ring.

"2 rings in 1 year!! Congrats GOAT!" a fan commented.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Congratulations is in order! Now we have a great woman behind a great QB. This is how it should be," commented another fan.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Plenty rings to go around," wrote a Jalen Hurts fan.

More fans highlighted the "2 rings" achievement of Jalen Hurt, with one of the fans commenting:

"2 rings in 2 months ! Congrats Jalen."
“Two rings in. One calendar year,” said a Hurts fan.
Ad
“He has the most secret life outside of football,” commented another fan.

Jalen Hurts revealed details around ‘five days’ wedding celebrations with Bry Burrows

During the same interview with ‘Men’s Health,’ Jalen Hurts revealed allocating only “five days” for his marriage celebrations with his wife Bry Burrows. The quarterback confessed to finding it hard to “enjoy certain successes” in life like his marriage, due to the fact that he has been on a “pursuit” of something bigger:

Ad
“You have to have a constant drive. It has to burn within you to where you don’t want to stop. How can I better myself? How can I evolve? It’s days and nights and years of hard work paying off. Now, what do I have to do the next time around?”

The quarterback further explained having been embracing his journey and struggles filled with “calluses, those bumps, those bruises.” Nevertheless, shortly after his wedding celebrations, the quarterback returned to work. After winning the Super Bowl 2025, Hurts has dedicated himself to bringing another trophy to the franchise.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications