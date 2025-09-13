The Rainmaker season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Did Rudy lose his job with Bruiser? 

The Rainmaker season 1 has delved deeper into the Donny Ray death case, unravelling more secrets behind it. Episode 5 progressed the story further, with each character having varied developments in their journey.

While Rudy, Deck, and Bruiser make big discoveries about the Tissue Committee and Melvin's mother, Sarah finds herself in a stronger position than her boyfriend in episode 5. Melvin still has Jackie as a hostage, and their altercations bring several pivotal twists in the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Rainmaker season 1 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 increased the tensions for Rudy in episode 5. He finds himself in a tough spot when Sarah overpowers him during the hearing on the Tissue Committee report. His heated temperament becomes his enemy, leading him to present their speculations on Melvin in court. While Bruiser handles the situation, Sarah brings victory to the Tinley Britt firm.

Later, when Deck informs Rudy about Charlie's wife getting severely wounded in a mysterious house invasion case, the latter gets firm on getting Melvin arrested based on speculations. His attempt to seek help from the cops fails again. Rudy's multiple mistakes in this episode put his relationship with Bruiser in grave danger. Not only did he disregard Bruiser's instructions, but he also failed to trust her and work as a team.

In the final moments of the episode, Bruiser confronts Rudy by asking him to confess to all that he did against her instructions. Rudy admits to his wrongdoings at court and with the police. Bruiser's displeasure with his actions is visible in the way she mentions how his 'righteous' approach to the issue cost them and their case heavily. Taking all of this into account, Bruiser fires Rudy from her firm at the end of episode 5.

What was Sarah's fate at the end of episode 5?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Episode 5 explored a change of fate for Sarah that brought significant development in her journey. While she accidentally mentioned the Tissue Committee to Rudy at the start of the episode, she strongly handled the consequences of her actions at court.

Sarah used the hot-headedness of her boyfriend to her advantage during the court hearing on the Tissue Committee report. Along with making the matters favorable for their client, she managed to put a stronger foot forward in the entire session. She successfully got the release of the report denied by the court, marking a major victory for her firm.

While putting her in the centre stage was Leo's plan, the actions turned successful and hinted at how Sarah was now siding with Leo and Brad more than Rudy. At the end of the episode, Leo takes her along with him and Brad to meet with Wilford Keeley in London, thus putting her in an important position in their firm. Episode 5 proved that Sarah was becoming more loyal to Leo, but doubts remain about what her next actions with the firm will be.

Is Melvin still holding Jackie as a captive?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 5 laid out several new revelations about Melvin Pritcher. From his mother's past to his connection with Jackie, the mysterious nurse proved to be a key character in Donny Ray's murder case.

As Jackie previously mentioned about having his file at her ex-boyfriend, Charlie's house, the two go to the location towards the end of the episode. Melvin briefly talked about Donny Ray, indirectly admitting that he killed him to 'save him' from his addiction relapse.

While the two enter the house to get the file, chaos unfolds as Jackie manages to lock Melvin in the shed. She rushes inside the house and seeks help from Amber to call the cops, but the latter does not listen to him. While Amber attempts to take Melvin down on her own, she gets brutally attacked by him, and Melvin catches hold of Jackie again.

While Jackie keeps making such strong moves to escape, Melvin manages to get the upper hand. Episode 5 further put Jackie in a difficult situation, with her failed attempts putting her life in Melvin's hands.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

