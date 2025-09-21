The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6 ending explained: What's the big secret behind Jackie and the Tissue Committee?

The Rainmaker season 1 continues to explore different angles of Donny Ray's death case, and episode 6 revealed one of the biggest mysteries behind it.

After being fired previously, Rudy went around hunting for a job while working multiple shifts at Prince's bar. Sarah enjoyed a luxurious time in London, where her relationship with Brad took a huge turn. While Rudy helps Kelly escape on one end, he finds vital clues about Bernie Manford that bring him success in the deposition.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the episode. Reader's discretion is advised.

Rudy wins access to the minutes of the Tissue Committee through his pressing questions for Manford. As he and the team went through the report, they found several prominent details about the committee and Jackie's involvement in it. One big secret they find is that Jackie pointed at 15 mystery death cases, including Donny Ray's, to the committee, hinting that the case is larger than it seemed.

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6 ending explained: What do Rudy and team find out about Jackie's role in the Tissue Committee?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

At the end of the episode, as Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck look through the minutes of the Tissue Committee, they find big clues that hint at a larger problem. Deck finds that Jackie was the only nurse on the committee, proving her importance in the case. Rudy learns that six members of the committee voted for a larger investigation into Donny's death.

However, it is what Bruiser finds that brings the major twist. She notes that Jackie did not only hint at wrongdoing in Donny's case, but a larger pattern of 15 such cases, including his death. The committee chair sent Jackie to meet Manford, who then fired her for breaking HIPAA rules 15 times.

Putting the pieces together, the team realizes that Donny Ray Black was one of 15 such death cases that could be Melvin's doing. The episode ends with Rudy stating how they need to find Jackie, who holds the answers to the big problems they have just discovered.

How did Rudy turn the tables at the deposition?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Rudy manages to find strong clues indicating that Manford sold all his stocks for the hospital just days after meeting Jackie. Checking his social media accounts and placing his actions into the picture of what is already known, Rudy pushes Manford using his worst quality of being very annoying.

While the trick seems to work on Manford, Rudy further takes a bold step of stating how Jackie came to him to report Melvin's involvement in Donny's case. Manford makes the mistake of mentioning the Tissue Committee at that point. This gives a chance to Rudy and the team to get the committee's reports.

After successfully making Bernie Manford mention the Tissue Committee during the deposition, Rudy could undo his mistake from the last trial in The Rainmaker season 1.

What mistake did Brad make at the deposition?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

With Rudy and the team gaining an upper hand at the deposition, matters turned difficult for Leo, Brad, and Sarah. Manford's mentioning of the Tissue Committee meant that they had to hand over the minutes of the committee, which held information that could jeopardize their client's case.

At several instances during the entire course of events, Brad raised objections to the questions that Rudy asked. While he kept doing so, Leo stopped him from doing so. The raising of objections became an advantage for Rudy and the team, further leading to them getting their hands on the vital documents on the Tissue Committee.

After the meeting, Leo lashed out at Brad for multiple objections. He equated their situation to a hostage negotiation, mentioning how one objection could be done for the record, but multiple objections could mean handing over the gun to the hostage.

Using Sarah to mention this point also brings a rift between her and Brad, further complicating matters for the Tinley Britt team.

