The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The mystery behind Donny Ray's death continues to hold many secrets in The Rainmaker season 1. Episode 5 of the series was released on September 12, 2025.

While tensions grew for Rudy, Deck, and Bruiser, Sarah grabbed a significant win at the hearing. Melvin remained a threat as his intentions and actions with Jackie became clearer. The episode ended with a shocking turn, leaving viewers eager to find out when the next part of the series will air.

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6 will release on September 19, 2025, at 10 pm ET on USA Network.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Rainmaker season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

While Rudy and Bruiser faced a difficult moment at the end of episode 5, Sarah continued climbing the ladder at Leo's firm. Melvin's dark moves and actions kept wreaking havoc, further raising doubts about his involvement in Donny Ray's case.

Viewers will discover the next set of developments in each character's story in episode 6, which will release on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on USA Network. The channel can also be accessed through live TV services.

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6 will also be available on Peacock from September 26, 2025. To watch the new and previous episodes, users can subscribe to Peacock's ad-inclusive plan priced at $11/month or $110/year. For a Premium Plus plan with ad-free viewing, users will have to pay $17/month or $170/year.

How many episodes are left in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

So far, there have been some revelations and discoveries about Donny Ray's death case in The Rainmaker season 1. While Rudy attempts to bring justice to the deceased, Leo and his team bring major challenges in his journey.

The latest episode further severed Rudy's relationship with his girlfriend, Sarah, and brought his job with Bruiser at risk. The dangers that Melvin Pritcher brought about through his actions also remain a significant part of the show.

With five episodes released so far, there are five more episodes left to release in The Rainmaker season 1. Here's a list of all the episodes and their release dates:

Episode Number Release Date (USA Network) Release Date (Peacock) 6 September 19, 2025 September 26, 2025 7 September 26, 2025 October 3, 2025 8 October 3, 2025 October 10, 2025 9 October 10, 2025 October 17, 2025 10 October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Rainmaker season 1 episode 5

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 5 brought several revelations about Melvin Pritcher's mother. While Rudy and Deck examine her autopsy and research, they discover her heroin addiction, which Melvin was also addicted to.

Rudy also finds out about Kelly and her husband's altercation as the former gets hospitalized. In the latter parts of the episode, Rudy meets Kelly and shares sweet moments with her, hinting at a growing bond between them.

While Sarah manages to pass her bar exams, Leo makes her take charge of arguing at the hearing on the Tissue Committee report. While Brad guides her in the process, she admits to accidentally disclosing the committee to Rudy. He instructs her to target Rudy's hot-headedness.

Meanwhile, Melvin still held Jackie as a hostage, attempting to take the files she hid in her ex-boyfriend, Charlie's, house. While Jackie tries to escape in this situation, things take a dark turn when Melvin attacks Charlie's wife, Amber, and gets hold of Jackie again.

The hearing goes in favor of Sarah and her firm, putting Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck in a difficult situation. Rudy's mistakes at the session bring them more challenges in their case.

When Rudy tries to seek the cops' help in catching Melvin without proof, he fails again. His actions anger Bruiser a lot, bringing a major twist in his future with her firm. Sarah's victory brings her closer to Leo and Brad, raising doubts about whether she would choose to side with them or support Rudy.

Major events to expect from The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

With Rudy's future at stake and Melvin still on the loose, anticipation is high to know what will come next in the series. From predicted developments to new twists and turns, viewers may get to witness a lot more than they expect in episode 6 of The Rainmaker season 1.

Here are a few plot developments that viewers may get to see in the next episode:

Bruiser fired Rudy at the end of episode 5. While his bar results remained undisclosed and his time with Bruiser seemed to end, Rudy's fate ahead might be explored in detail in episode 6.

Sarah had several successful moments in episode 5. Gaining Leo's trust and marking her first win for the firm, episode 6 may explore what her next course of action would be.

Melvin managed to get hold of Jackie again during their altercation at Charlie's house. What he does with Jackie next and what his further dark intentions may bring are some points that episode 6 may touch upon.

More revelations on Donny Ray's murder case may also be brought out in the next episode.

While these points may come about in episode 6, viewers can expect the unexpected to unravel before them in the series ahead.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network and Peacock.

