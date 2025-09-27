The Rainmaker season 1 episode 8 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 put Rudy in a tough situation that he and his team did not anticipate. Twists and turns keep springing up throughout the episode, raising anticipation for what to expect next.

Cliff's murder allegations fall on Rudy, and the legal struggles surrounding it keep Bruiser, Deck, Kelly, and Dot occupied. Sarah's search regarding the Tissue Committee leads her to Jackie's boyfriend, which eventually brings a shocking revelation for the viewers. While Jackie and Melvin are still not to be found, Leo has dark moves up his sleeves to bring the case to an end.

With all these developments, the next episode will bring more secrets to light in Donny Ray's case. The Rainmaker season 1 episode 8 will release on October 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET on USA Network.

When does The Rainmaker season 1 episode 8 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 has been following the mysteries and dark secrets behind Donny Ray's case through Rudy's involvement as a lawyer. He and his team face a challenge due to Kelly's husband, Cliff, in episode 7. The other developments in the episode further raise questions regarding what can be expected ahead in the series.

Episode 8 of The Rainmaker season 1 will release on October 3, 2025. It will air on USA Network at 10 pm ET. Users can also view the episode through online live TV services in case they do not have access to cable TV networks.

The eighth episode will also be available for streaming on Peacock from October 10, 2025. To watch the upcoming and all previous episodes of the series, interested viewers can subscribe to Peacock through its ad-inclusive plan for $11/month or $110/year. For ad-free streaming, the premium plus plan of the platforms is priced at $17/month or $170/year.

How many episodes are left in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Rudy has come a long way in exploring Donny Ray's case and facing all the curveballs life threw at him in season 1. There is still a lot to unravel regarding Melvin and Jackie in the case, with the upcoming episodes promising more action and thrill ahead.

The series has revealed a total of seven episodes so far. It all began with introducing Rudy and other characters, and has since jumped into all the complications that lie behind the case at hand.

Three more episodes are set to come ahead in the series, including the final episode set to release on October 17, 2025. Here's a list of the upcoming episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Release Date (USA Network) Release Date (Peacock) 8 October 3, 2025 October 10, 2025 9 October 10, 2025 October 17, 2025 10 October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Episode 7 mainly focused on Rudy's troubles as he faced murder charges after the death of Kelly's husband, Cliff. The abusive husband makes it to Dot's house, charging at Kelly, Rudy, and Dot as the three try to stop him. His death falls in Rudy's hands, leading to the legal case against him.

Sarah tries to get her hands on the Tissue Committee documents after Rudy and his team get their hands on them in episode 6. Brad gives Sarah some details about Jackie's ex-boyfriend, pushing her to meet him for more details on Jackie's missing drive. While her investigations do not help much, the viewers get to see a striking twist through her interactions with Jackie's ex.

Bruiser learns the truth about Cliff's murder, learning that it was Kelly who killed him in reality. Understanding her act of defence, Bruiser manages to convince Quinn, the lawyer fighting against them, to drop Rudy's case and leave Kelly, too. This works out in the end, bringing an end to Kelly's traumatic journey.

While Bruiser seeks information from Quinn on her father's case, Leo has a secret meeting, which ends the episode on a shocking turn.

Major events to expect from The Rainmaker season 1 episode 8

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Episode 8 holds a lot of mysteries to resolve after the twisting end that viewers were left with in episode 7. From Melvin's whereabouts to secrets in Donny Ray's case, there is a lot that could come ahead in the next episode of the series.

Here are a few expected developments for episode 8:

Leo and Prince's secret meeting at the end of episode 7 will involve the latter in the search for Melvin and Jackie. How he executes it all may be explored in episode 8.

Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck will also make their move to find Jackie in episode 8, as she holds the answers for the missing clues in the Tissue Committee reports.

It was revealed that Jackie's drive was in her ex's possession in episode 7. This could put the character in danger in episode 8.

Jane Allen was fired from her role as the lead investigator at Leo's firm. While this brings a bitter reaction from her, there could be more to her involvement in Melvin's search in episode 8.

Viewers can expect the unexpected to unfold with new and shocking revelations ahead in the series.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

