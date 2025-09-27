The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Whose help is Leo seeking?

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 brought an unexpected twist to Rudy's journey. Stuck in a legal issue, Rudy's situation challenges him, Bruiser, Deck, Kelly, and Dot Black.

In the latest episode, Kelly's abusive husband, Cliff, makes it to Dot's house. An altercation between him and the rest breaks out, which ends with Cliff's death. Rudy is arrested for the charges of murder. The entire episode follows Bruiser's efforts in the case, which eventually help save Rudy and Kelly. Sarah also looks around the Tissue Committee case, reaching Jackie's boyfriend in her search.

Jackie and Melvin's whereabouts remain a mystery, but a major twist comes at the end of episode 7 in their case. Leo meets Prince Thomas towards the end, offering him a large sum of money to search for Melvin and Jackie.

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 ending explained: What is behind Leo's secret meeting at the end?

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 put Rudy in danger as tackled the murder charges for killing Kelly's husband. While Bruiser and Deck worked on this situation throughout the episode, their search for Melvin and Jackie takes a step back. However, Leo makes an unexpected move at his end in the search for the two missing nurses.

At the end of the episode, he goes to meet Prince Thomas in a dark, isolated location. Viewers have seen Prince as the owner of Yogi's Bar, where Rudy worked in shifts. He was also the person who introduced Rudy to Bruiser and has a recurring role throughout the season, where he helps Rudy and his team.

But this meeting between him and Leo turns into a mysterious development at the end of the episode. Leo asks Prince to look for Melvin and Jackie. His cryptic hint could also mean that he asked Prince to make them disappear. He wanted Prince's help as he trusted him with such risky missions. In exchange, Prince receives a large sum of money. While the episode ends at this point, doubts arise about what Prince's involvement in the case will bring to The Rainmaker season 1.

Did Leo and Prince work together before?

The secret meeting between Prince and Leo indicates that more difficulties are coming ahead in the series. It also gives a hint about the complicated past that ties these characters together.

When Prince and Leo meet, the latter directly jumps into asking a big favor from Prince regarding the Donny Ray death case. Leo also mentions in their conversation about trusting Prince and having a shared history with him. These points reveal that the two have worked together on high-risk and high-stakes missions before.

But the twist comes when Prince brings to Leo's notice how their collaboration could be problematic, as it led to Lyman Stone's imprisonment in the past. Lyman here refers to Bruiser's father, who was arrested in a case involving Rosalie Sutton. Leo replies to him by saying that it was Lyman who got arrested, and not him, stating in a way to convince Prince.

This brings a major revelation in the story, showing that Leo and Prince had a big role in the condition that Bruiser's father was stuck in at present. Previously, in the same episode, Quinn tells Bruiser about catching a conversation between her father and Prince in a code language that hinted at Rosalie's case. This leaves the viewers at a confusing juncture, with several questions expected to be answered ahead in the series.

What is next for Kelly and Rudy?

The final few moments of episode 7 also explored the aftermath of chaos regarding Rudy's case with Kelly. Earlier, Bruiser convinces Quinn to drop the case against Rudy and leave Kelly without any charges due to her complicated relationship with Cliff. This brings freedom to Kelly at last, who gains back control of her life as her abusive husband is now gone.

While Rudy and Kelly's dynamics throughout the episode hinted at blossoming love between the two, their fate is different at the end. During a heartfelt conversation at Dot Black's house, Kelly reveals that with Cliff's money, she had decided to start afresh and move to another location.

While this saddens Rudy, he supports Kelly's decision as she decides to give her life another chance. Kelly also completes working on the jewellery box that Donny Ray was making as a gift to Dot, making the latter very emotional. As Kelly plans to move away and Rudy is free, more developments in Donny Ray's case can be expected ahead.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

